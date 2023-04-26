MAQUOKETA – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team improved to 5-2 on the season with an 8-1 win over the Maquoketa Cardinals on Monday night.
“We played some of our best tennis of the season tonight,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “We are doing a much better job of sticking with our game plan, and we did a nice job of playing our strengths. The girls played some quality points tonight.”
The Mustangs went 5 and 1 in singles play with seniors Keely Post, Brooklyn Williamson, Emily Erdelt, and Cora Nabholz leading the way. Also victorious was junior Leah House.
Junior Marie Gorman lost a tight 8-9 (TB 5-7) battle. Coach Morkel added that even though Gorman lost at #2 singles, Marie played some very good points.
Williamson is undefeated on the year with a. 7-0 singles record.
The team swept the three doubles matches. All three doubles matches were won by a score of 8-4.
Coach Morkel said, “I like the way we are playing as a team in our doubles play. We are playing hard while having fun! The doubles players are starting to play as a team and serving better and are feeling more confident with their net play. I was impressed by the way Gorman bounced back after the singles match and really played well with her partner Keely Post.”
Singles:
#1 Keely Post defeated Laney Hafner 8-5.
#2 Marie Gorman lost to Briley Miller 8-9 TB 5-7.
#3 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Izzy Yoder 8-0.
#4 Leah House defeated Grace Coyle 8-0.
#5 Emily Erdelt defeated Brienna Rixen 8-3.
#6 Cora Nabholz defeated Sophie Payton 8-1.
Doubles:
#1 Post/Gorman defeated Haffner/Miller 8-4.
#2 Williamson/Erdelt defeated Yoder/Coyle 8-4.
#3 House/Nabholz defeated Rixen/Payton 8-4.
The Mustangs were at Marion on Tuesday night, and Thursday the girls will be at Mount Vernon. Look for both these matchups in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.