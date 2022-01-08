INDEPENDENCE – (Thursday, January 06, 2022) The Maquoketa Cardinals and the Mount Vernon Mustangs were in town on Thursday night for a WaMaC Triangular wrestling meet.
Independence dominated both matches and the highlight of the night went to Will Wheelock (285) in the Maquoketa dual. Wheelock, stepping in at Heavyweight, was clearly under-sized in the match, but the gritty sophomore kept to his game plan and ‘struck while the iron was hot’, turning over Maquoketa’s Ian Meier in the second period and winning by Fall. The biggest ovation of the night, by far.
In a battle between ranked wrestlers, Independence’s Carter Straw (#10) lost a decision (5-0) to Jackson Jasper (#7) of Mount Vernon.
Independence 80, Maquoketa 0
138: Carter Straw (INDE) over Ivan Martin (MAQU) (Fall 1:24) 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Tate Martin (MAQU) (Fall 1:26) 152: Dalton Hoover (INDE) over Sam Thines (MAQU) (Fall 1:24) 160: Teegan McEnany (INDE) over Spencer Martin (MAQU) (Fall 2:24) 170: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Jesse Cornwell (MAQU) (Fall 0:51) 182: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Ben Thines (MAQU) (Fall 3:29) 195: Landon Duffy (INDE) over (MAQU) (For.) 220: Brady McDonald (INDE) over Jackson Van Keuren (MAQU) (MD 13-4) 285: Will Wheelock (INDE) over Ian Meier (MAQU) (Fall 2:28) 106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over (MAQU) (For.) 113: Elliot Hurley (INDE) over Pryce Schueller (MAQU) (Fall 4:38) 120: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Drake Tallman (MAQU) (Fall 1:08) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over (MAQU) (For.) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Levi Livermore (MAQU) (MD 12-2)
Independence 45, Mount Vernon 27
145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Tristin Nosbisch (MOVE) (Fall 0:47) 152: Henry Ryan (MOVE) over Dalton Hoover (INDE) (Fall 0:28) 160: Jackson Hird (MOVE) over Teegan McEnany (INDE) (Dec 7-5) 170: Caden Larson (INDE) over Ryder Bunch (MOVE) (Fall 1:58) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Zatyk Holub (MOVE) (Fall 4:35) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Ethan Wood (MOVE) (Dec 4-0) 220: Clark Younggreen (MOVE) over Brady McDonald (INDE) (Fall 1:33) 285: Trystin Lashley (MOVE) over (INDE) (For.) 106: Klayten Perreault (MOVE) over Tanner Wilson (INDE) (Dec 7-3) 113: Elliot Hurley (INDE) over Jake Haugse (MOVE) (Fall 3:51) 120: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Riley Mudd (MOVE) (Fall 2:56) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Kaleb Coon (MOVE) (Fall 3:40) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Croix Shebetka (MOVE) (Fall 5:20) 138: Jackson Jaspers (MOVE) over Carter Straw (INDE) (Dec 5-0)
The Mustangs will be at the Anamosa Tournament today (January 8, 2022). Then back in action next Thursday when they host CPU.