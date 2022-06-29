CEDAR RAPIDS – Saturday, June 25, 2022: The Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Independence Mustangs traveled down to Mount Mercy College to take on the Marion Wolves (19-8) on Saturday.
The Mustangs would drop two games to the Wolves, 4-2 and 12-6.
In game 1, the Mustangs had junior Korver Hupke on the mound, and he went 4.1 innings giving up 3 earned runs on 6 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3.
The Mustangs could only muster 6 hits in the game. Sophomore Luke Johnson was 2 for 2 and sophomore Trey Weber and freshman Sam Hamilton drove in the only Mustang runs.
Trey Weber, So-2B 0 for 3, RBI HBP
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 1 for 3, BB
Mitchell Johnson, Jr-SS BB
Korver Hupke, Jr-P 0 for 4
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 1 for 3, RUN
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 1 for 3, RUN
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B 1 for 3, RBI
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF. 0 for 3, ROE
Luke Johnson, So-C 2 for 2, BB
In game 2, the Mustangs took an early lead, scoring 2 in the top half of the first inning, but the Wolves came right back with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning. The Mustangs took a 5-4 lead in the fifth, but 2 runs in the fifth and six more runs in the sixth inning sealed it for the Wolves.
Senior Teegan McEnany got the start for the Mustangs and went 4.1 innings, surrendering 6 runs (3 earned) on only 3 hits. McEnany struck out 2 and walked 3.
Freshman Sam Hamilton was 3 for 3 at the plate knocking in a run for the Mustangs, while junior Korver Hupke had 2 RBI on 2 hits.
Trey Weber, So-2B 1 for 4, RUN
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 4, RUN
Mitchell Johnson, Jr-SS 1 for 3, RUN, double, BB
Korver Hupke, Jr-P 2 for 3, RUN, 2RBI, SAC, SB
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 0 for 3
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B 3 for 3, RBI, BB
Jackson Toale, Sr-LF 3PO
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 1 for 3
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 4, RUN
Drew Beatty, So-PH 1 for 1, RBI
Bryce Christian, 08-P 0 for 1
Christopher Meyer, 08-PH 0 for 1
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.