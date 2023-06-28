MARION – Monday, June 26, 2023: It took 10 innings to decide the first game, but the Mustangs drop game 1 by the score of 5-4.
The Mustangs held a 3-0 lead into the 5th, but 2 runs in the bottom half and a run in the 6th tied the game at 4 each. The Mustangs tried to steal one with a run in the 8th inning, but Marion came back with one of their own in the 8th and win it in the tenth.
It was a pretty good pitching performance all together for the Mustangs. Senior Korver Hupke was the starter for the Mustangs and pitched well, going 4.2 innings allowing just 2 earned runs on 4 hits, walking 1 and striking out 4. Freshman Bryce Christian came on in relief and went 3.1 innings and giving up just 1 earned run on just 3 hits. Junior Trey Weber gets the loss in relief, allowing 1 earned run on no hits and striking out 3 in just 1.1 innings of work.
Offensively, the Mustangs had only 5 total hits. Senior Mitch Johnson knocked in 2 runs with a single and Hupke went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-5 BB, Christopher Meyer 0-6 RUN, Mitch Johnson 1-4 RUN 2RBI BB, Korver Hupke 1-3 2B RBI 2BB, Luke Johnson 0-4 SAC 3ROE, Kaden Kremer 0-5, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-4 RUN BB, Keegan Palmer 1-3 RUN 2BB ROE, Samuel Hamilton 0-2, Chase Kiler 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 T
Indee 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
Mar 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 1 5
Game 2 got ugly early for the Mustangs as the Wolves scored 8 runs in the very first inning en route to a 14-4 win.
It was pitcher by committee in the second game and Mustangs Ace pitcher Keegan Palmer never got out of the first inning.
Mitch Johnson and Chase Kiler doubled for the Mustangs, but the offense was quiet. 5 total hits for the game for Indee.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-3, Mitch Johnson 1-2 RUN 2B 2RBI HBP, Chase Kiler 1-2 RUN 2B RBI SAC, Korver Hupke 1-2 RBU BB, Luke Johnson 0-2, Bryce Christian 0-2, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1 RUN BB, Keegan Palmer 0-0, Kaden Kremer 1-2 RUN, Dawson Fuelling 0-1, Carter Palmer 0-1, Samuel Hamilton 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 4
Mar 8 4 1 0 1 14
The Mustangs fall to 14-18 on the season and were at Cedar Falls (17-13) on Tuesday night. On Thursday the boys were back home for a doubleheader with South Tama (4-22). Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the Mustangs will host Central DeWitt (20-9) for two games.