LA PORTE CITY — Tuesday, August 30, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled down to Union Community High School on Tuesday night for a Triangular with the Knights and a familiar WaMaC foe in Vinton-Shellsburg.
In the first matchup of the night, the Mustangs battled the Vikettes (7-2). The Mustangs would drop a very close contested first game by the score of 25-23 and fall in the second game by the score of 25-14, winning the match 2-0.
“Vinton did a very good job throughout the match,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “They were more aggressive than we were at the net, and I was impressed with their backrow defense.”
Marie Gorman-1 Solo Block
Leah House-1 Block Assist
Morgan Ristvedt-1 Block Assist
Marie Gorman-8/9 (1 Ace Serve)
Sarah Greiner-4/4 (1 Ace Serve)
In the second matchup of the night, the Mustangs would square off against the Class 3A, No. 13-ranked Union Community Knights (8-0).
After a dominant win by the Knights in game one (16-25), the Mustangs would battle hard in the second game, but come up short, 23-25.
“We started very slow in the first set but played very aggressive volleyball from that point on,” added Coach Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz added that Union is a very tough team this season. Their outside hitters are tall, athletic, and really attack the ball. “I was happy with the way we battled throughout the match.”
Junior Outside Hitter Marie Gorman and senior Outside Hitter Keely Post led the offense for Indee with 8 and 7 kills respectfully.
Marie Gorman-1 (Solo Block)
Keely Post-1 (Solo Block)
Sophie McGarvey-11/15 (2 ace serves)
“We are a young team, and we will be having some growing pains,” said coach Schmitz, “The effort was there, but we just have to improve our blocking at the net and our serve receive passing.”
The Mustangs fall to 5-3 on the season and will be at North Tama tournament on Saturday. Eight teams will compete. Independence will open with pool play and matches up with Class 2A, No. 12-ranked Grundy Center (7-1) at 9:50am. Then will take on the Class 1A, No. 2-ranked North Tama RedHawks (5-0) at 10:40am. Ending with the HLV Warriors (0-1) at 12:20pm.
