LA PORTE CITY — Tuesday, August 30, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled down to Union Community High School on Tuesday night for a Triangular with the Knights and a familiar WaMaC foe in Vinton-Shellsburg.

In the first matchup of the night, the Mustangs battled the Vikettes (7-2). The Mustangs would drop a very close contested first game by the score of 25-23 and fall in the second game by the score of 25-14, winning the match 2-0.

