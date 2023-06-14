MANCHESTER – Monday, June 12, 2023: Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled over to Manchester for two games with rival West Delaware (13-6).
In a pivotal position battle in the WaMaC East, the Mustangs could not capitalize on the opportunity and drop both games by the score of 7-3 and 3-1.
In game 1, the Mustangs fought back to tie it up at 2 each in the fourth inning, but two crooked numbers in the 5th and 6th innings by the Hawks put this game away.
The Mustangs would start freshman Bryce Christian and he would go 4.2 innings giving up 4 earned runs on 7 hits. Christian struck out 7 batters and walked just one. He gets the loss and moves to 2-2 on the season.
Indee could only muster 3 hits off Hawks pitching but walked 6 times. Senior Korver Hupke went 1 for 4 with a run scored while juniors Kaden Kremer and Chase Kiler each had a hit. Kremer doubled.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-3 BB CS, Samuel Hamilton 0-3 RBI SAC, Mitch Johnson 0-3 BB, Korver Hupke 1-4 RUN SB, Christopher Meyer 0-1 RUN 2BB, Luke Johnson 0-2 BB ROE, Keegan Palmer 0-2 ROE, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-2 RBI BB, Kaden Kremer 1-3 RUN 2B, Chase Kiler 1-1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3
WD 1 0 1 0 2 3 0 7
In game 2, the Mustangs sent their Ace to the mound in senior Keegan Palmer in hope of getting a split. The defense was not a friend to Palmer, although he pitched well. The defense committed 4 errors behind him, and the offense went stagnant in a 3-1 loss. Palmer went 6 innings giving up just 1 earned run on 4 hits, striking out 3 batters and hitting two batters. Palmer moves to 3-1 on the season with a 1.08 ERA.
Not much to report on the offensive side in this game as the Mustangs had only 5 hits. Junior Trey Weber had a double and freshman Bryce Christian had a double.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-3 RUN 2B HBP, Chase Kiler 1-3 BB, Mitch Johnson 0-1 3BB, Korver Hupke 0-1 RBI SAC BB HBP, Christopher Meyer 1-3, Luke Johnson 0-2 SAC, Kaden Kremer 1-2 BB, Samuel Hamilton 0-3, Bryce Christian 1-3 2B, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
WD 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3
The Mustangs move to 10-11 on the season and 7-5 in the WaMaC East. Tuesday night the boys traveled to Xavier (11-10). Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.