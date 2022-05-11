Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY – (Wartburg College) Friday, May 06, 2022: The Mustangs girls tennis team traveled to Waverly on Friday for an out-of-conference matchup.

This turned out to be a terrific match coming down to the final matches. The Mustangs would lose 2 of 3 doubles matches to fall to the Go-Hawks 5-4.

{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SINGLES RESULTS:{/span}

Shanna Kleve loses to Brooke Willis 5-8

Taryn Nolting loses to Grace Gaede 6-8 2-0

Keely Post beats Maddie Leary 8-6 2-1

Brooklyn Wiliamson beats Elizabeth Frerichs 8-6 2-2

Addi Bailey loses to Natalia Judka 2-8 2-3

Marie Gorman beats Gemma Beam 8-1 3-3

1 Shanna Kleve/Keely Post loses to Brooke Willis/Grace Gaede 2-8

2 Taryn Nolting/Brooklyn Wiliamson beats Maggie Hart/Maddie Leary 9-7

3 Addi Bailey/Marie Gorman loses to Ellie Neuendorf/Gemma Beam 2-8

INDEPENDENCE — Monday, May 9, 2022: The Independence girls tennis team would battle to the end, but come up short 5-4 against a really good Decorah tennis team.

Independence — 4 Decorah — 5

#1 Shanna Kleve lost to Decorah Mara Holland 4-8.

#2 Taryn Nolting lot to Decorah Kristi Kjome Johnson 4-8.

#3 Keely Post lost to Decorah Nadia Johnson 5-8.

#4 Brooklyn Williamson Won 8-4 over Decorah Evon Leitz.

#5 Addi Bailey lost to Decorah Alison Pavlovec 2-8.

#6 Marie Gorman Won 8-3 over Decorah Paige Lange.

Doubles:

#1 Nolting/Post lost to Decorah Skrade/Holland 6-8.

#2 Kleve/Gorman Won 8-3 over Decorah Johnson/Lange.

#3 Williamson/Bailey Won 8-4 over Decorah Leitz/Haley Gossman.

“We played well with a competitive spirit,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “I feel we are playing some of our best tennis right now.

Coach Morkel added that Waverly and Decorah are a couple of the top teams in the rankings and the girls played right with them.

“As a team we are playing relaxed and with confidence,” added Coach Morkel, “even though we lost some matches, we never stopped competing.”

#4 Brooklyn Williamson (junior) continues to play solid tennis, winning both singles matches, and improved her record to 10-1.

#6 Marie Gorman continues to shine; she won both of her singles matches to improve her season record to 7-2.

#1 Nolting/Post lost a battled but lost 6-8 to last year’s State team from Decorah.

The Mustangs head into a tough individual region against nine teams. Waterloo Columbus, Dubuque Wahlert,Western Dubuque,Applington Dike,Grundy Center,Oelwein,South Hardin, and Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos