WAVERLY – (Wartburg College) Friday, May 06, 2022: The Mustangs girls tennis team traveled to Waverly on Friday for an out-of-conference matchup.
This turned out to be a terrific match coming down to the final matches. The Mustangs would lose 2 of 3 doubles matches to fall to the Go-Hawks 5-4.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SINGLES RESULTS:{/span}
Shanna Kleve loses to Brooke Willis 5-8
Taryn Nolting loses to Grace Gaede 6-8 2-0
Keely Post beats Maddie Leary 8-6 2-1
Brooklyn Wiliamson beats Elizabeth Frerichs 8-6 2-2
Addi Bailey loses to Natalia Judka 2-8 2-3
Marie Gorman beats Gemma Beam 8-1 3-3
1 Shanna Kleve/Keely Post loses to Brooke Willis/Grace Gaede 2-8
2 Taryn Nolting/Brooklyn Wiliamson beats Maggie Hart/Maddie Leary 9-7
3 Addi Bailey/Marie Gorman loses to Ellie Neuendorf/Gemma Beam 2-8
INDEPENDENCE — Monday, May 9, 2022: The Independence girls tennis team would battle to the end, but come up short 5-4 against a really good Decorah tennis team.
Independence — 4 Decorah — 5
#1 Shanna Kleve lost to Decorah Mara Holland 4-8.
#2 Taryn Nolting lot to Decorah Kristi Kjome Johnson 4-8.
#3 Keely Post lost to Decorah Nadia Johnson 5-8.
#4 Brooklyn Williamson Won 8-4 over Decorah Evon Leitz.
#5 Addi Bailey lost to Decorah Alison Pavlovec 2-8.
#6 Marie Gorman Won 8-3 over Decorah Paige Lange.
Doubles:
#1 Nolting/Post lost to Decorah Skrade/Holland 6-8.
#2 Kleve/Gorman Won 8-3 over Decorah Johnson/Lange.
#3 Williamson/Bailey Won 8-4 over Decorah Leitz/Haley Gossman.
“We played well with a competitive spirit,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “I feel we are playing some of our best tennis right now.
Coach Morkel added that Waverly and Decorah are a couple of the top teams in the rankings and the girls played right with them.
“As a team we are playing relaxed and with confidence,” added Coach Morkel, “even though we lost some matches, we never stopped competing.”
#4 Brooklyn Williamson (junior) continues to play solid tennis, winning both singles matches, and improved her record to 10-1.
#6 Marie Gorman continues to shine; she won both of her singles matches to improve her season record to 7-2.
#1 Nolting/Post lost a battled but lost 6-8 to last year’s State team from Decorah.
The Mustangs head into a tough individual region against nine teams. Waterloo Columbus, Dubuque Wahlert,Western Dubuque,Applington Dike,Grundy Center,Oelwein,South Hardin, and Independence.