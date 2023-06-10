It’s been a long week for the Independence Mustangs baseball team as they have had games every night this week including a home game against 4A #4-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Six games in 4 nights and they cap it off with a sweep of WaMaC Conference rival Center Point-Urbana.
DUBUQUE – Tuesday, June 6, 2023: After scoring 6 runs in the first inning, the Mustangs gave up late inning runs to the Golden Eagles, and they would fall 12-8.
Mustangs pitching gave up 4 walks and hit 6 batters in this contest.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus gets the start on the mound for the Mustangs and surrendered 7 runs (5 earned) over 3.2 innings of work. Rottinghaus struck out 2 and walked 2. He hit 2 batters. Sophomore Samuel Hamilton came on in relief and takes the loss.
Senior Mitch Johnson hit his first homerun of the season and knocked in 3 runs. Little brother, junior Luke Johnson was 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Junior Trey Weber went 2 for 4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 8
Wahlert Cath 1 3 0 3 1 4 0 12
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-4 RUN HBP, Chase Kiler 1-3 RUN 2B, Bryce Christian 0-1, Mitch Johnson 1-3, RUN HR 3RBI BB, Korver Hupke 1-3 RUN 2B HBP, Christopher Meyer 1-4 RUN, Luke Johnson 2-4 RBI SB, Keegan Palmer 1-2 2RUNS BB ROE, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-4 RBI ROE, Kaden Kremer 1-4 RBI ROE, Dawson Fuelling RUN, Samuel Hamilton 0-1
INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 7, 2023: The Class 5A, No. 4-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars (15-5) were in town on Wednesday for a non-conference tilt.
The Mustangs would face the highly ranked Cougars Ace pitcher Jake Scott (4-0). Not a good night for the Mustangs as they would only manage 3 hits off Scott and this game was over after 5 innings 11-0.
Junior Luke Johnson would get the loss for the Mustangs, scattering 6 hits over 2.2 innings of work, giving up 11 runs (10 earned). Johnson walked 5 and hit 3 batters.
Mitch Johnson went 1 for 2 with a double Andrew Rottinghaus had a single while Christopher Meyer added a single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CR Kennedy 3 1 7 0 0 0 0 11
Indep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, June 8, 2023: The Mustangs were back into conference play on Thursday with a home tilt against the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (8-5).
The Mustangs took care of business when it counts during conference play and take two from the Stormin’ Pointers by the scores of 8-1 and 3-2.
Freshman Bryce Christian was on the mound for the Mustangs in game 1 and was outstanding, going 6 innings and scattering just 4 hits giving up 1 earned run and striking out 7. Christian gets the win and is now 2-1 on the season with a 1.46 ERA. Junior Chase Kiler pitched a perfect 7th inning striking out one batter.
The Mustangs rattled off 7 hits as a team and took advantage of 7 free passes which included 4 hit-by-pitch. Senior Korver Hupke had a double and drove in 2 runs, while junior Trey Weber also had a double and knocked in 2.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-2 RUN 2B 2RBI 2HBP SB, Chase Kiler 0-3 SAC, Mitch Johnson 1-3 3RUNS BB ROE, Korver Hupke 1-2 2B 2RBI 2HBP, Christopher Meyer 1-3 RUN, Luke Johnson 1-3 RUN SAC SB, Keegan Palmer 0-3 RBI BB, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-4 RUN RBI, Kaden Kremer 1-2 RUN RBI BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CP-U 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Indee 0 3 2 1 2 0 0 8
In game 2 this was a pitching duel, and Mustangs sent their ace to the mound in senior Keegan Palmer who went the distance. Palmer coasted along until he gave up two runs in the 5th inning but bared down the rest of the way and got the win 3-2. Palmer scattered just 4 hits along the way striking out 3 batters and walking 2. Walked 2 and hit 1 batter. Palmer is now 3-0 on the season with an impressive 1.06 ERA.
The Mustangs offense struggled against CPU pitching, getting just 4 hits, but managed to knock across just enough runs to win this game. Hupke stays hot with 2 more hits and drove in a run. Sophomore Samuel Hamilton (a double and RBI) and Trey Weber got the other hits.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-3 RUN, Chase Kiler 0-3, Mitch Johnson 0-2 HBP, Korver Hupke 2-3 RBI ROE, Christopher Meyer 0-3, Luke Johnson 0-3, Kaden Kremer 0-3 RUN ROE, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1 RUN HBP, Samuel Hamilton 1-1 2B RBI SAC, Bryce Christian 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CP-U 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2
Indee 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3
The Mustangs move to 9-9 on the season and are 7-3 in the WaMaC Conference East Division, just 1 game out of first place. The boys will be back in action on Monday when they travel to West Delaware (11-5) for an important East Division matchup.
The Mustangs have never shied away from anyone and have played some of the best teams in the state the past few years. On Tuesday, the boys will travel to 3A, No. 4-ranked Xavier and next Saturday will travel to 3A, No. 2-ranked Lewis Central.