CENTER POINT – This was probably a game that the Mustangs thought they should win, but you don’t play games on paper. Every night in the WaMaC is a battle and anyone can beat anyone on any given night.
The Mustangs battled for three quarters and only trailed by 3 at the start of the fourth quarter and pulled within 2 points late but could not finish it off and fall 62-53.
“In this conference we have to play four quarters and 32 minutes valuing each possession on both offense and defense,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Unfortunately, we didn’t do that last night.”
The Mustangs shot the ball well, as they have been doing as of late, but as Coach Beatty exclaimed, “fundamental basketball details and making aggressive smart basketball plays have to be a priority of the Mustangs to beat teams who are similar.”
The Mustangs turned the ball over 22 times, which led to uncontested baskets for CPU.
“Honestly, halfway through the 4th Quarter I said to myself Win or Lose this is a really good basketball game,” continued Beatty, “but unfortunately, we had a poor last 3 minutes of the game and left a sour taste in my mouth.”
It was 50-52 with 3 minutes to play, but a Mustang turnover led to a breakaway basket and the Mustangs just could not recover.
Senior Michael Kascel continues to have a tremendous season, scoring 20 points for the Mustangs on 6 of 6 shooting. He was also 8 of 9 from the free throw line.
“Kascel was solid as usual,” added Beatty, “we just have to get the ball in a position to be able to use his interior skills.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 11 16 15 11 53
CP-U 13 16 16 17 62
“We have to recognize down this second half stretch of the season that every possession of every game is going to need us to close out, contest shots, finish the defensive possession with a rebound, and not turn the ball over at such a high rate,” added Coach Beatty.
Coach Beatty felt Isaac Wilcox had some quality reserve minutes. “He was as comfortable as I had seen him in a while, and he made an impact while on the floor for us.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Wendling 6 0 4 0 1
K. Schmitt 5 2 2 1 1
D. Brock 8 2 1 0 0
N. Homan 0 1 0 0 0
M. Kascel 20 6 1 2 4
W. Kresser 10 3 0 3 0
I. Wilcox 4 1 0 0 0
Freshmen move to 5-4 on the season with a 62-46 win. Our sophomores have some guys battling illness, so the game is being rescheduled for a later date.
The Mustangs move to 6-6 on the season and were home on Friday night against the Benton Bobcats (2-8). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will travel to Mount Vernon (6-5) on Tuesday night.