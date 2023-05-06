INDEPENDENCE – May 2, 2023 (Three Elms Golf Course): The Independence girls golf team hosted the West Delaware Hawks on Monday at Three Elms Golf Course, and the Hawks would defeat the Mustangs by the score of 194-239.
“Definitely not our best,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “was a struggle for most.”
Scores include Megan Maki 63, Annie Johnson 61, Jersey Coonrad 63, Aalysah Meek 58, Alexa Rosburg 58, and Emma Gonzalez 62
VINTON – Thursday, May 4, 2023 (Vinton Country Club): The Mustangs traveled to Vinton on Thursday for a WaMaC triangular with Vinton-Shellsburg and Marion.
The Mustangs would tie for 1st place with the Vikettes, both teams scoring 216. The Mustangs would lose the tiebreaker on the 5th score, and Coach Dinger added that losing on the 5th score is a great lesson that every stroke counts. Marion came in 3rd with a 244.
“Great day for golf,” added Coach Dinger, “We had some very good performances, especially Annie (Johnson) and Aly (Meek).”
Johnson and Meek both had career bests. Johnson shot a 51 and Meek carded a 54.
Other scores include Megan Maki with a 63, Alexa Rosburg 54, Jersey Coonrad 68, and Emma Gonzalez 57.
On the JV side, Coach Dinger acknowledged the play of Olivia Maurer, adding that she played extremely well and finished as runner-up and a career best round by 6 strokes. Carlie Kilby, Kaydence Zeien-Despard, and Zoe Steil all finished their seasons with career bests as well.
Big meet on Monday for the Mustangs as they will start postseason play with a WaMaC Conference Super Meet in Shellsburg. Next Friday the girls will start Regional play.