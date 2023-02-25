CHARLES CITY – Monday, February 20, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team had their season come to an end in Charles City on Monday with a loss to the Charles City Comets (16-5) by the score of 71-33.
“Tough night to end a respectable season,” says Head Coach Chad Beatty.
The Mustangs started the game down 8-0, but after a quick timeout by Coach Beatty, the Mustangs fought back to within 2-points, 19-17. After 4 straight missed open looks, things started to unravel for the Mustangs.
Big 2nd (22-6) and 3rd quarters (23-9) by the Comets blew this game wide open and the Mustangs fall in the first round of District postseason play.
“Felt the keys going in were to keep Charles City out of the paint and for us to shoot it well early,” said Coach Beatty, “Unfortunately we shot it as poor as we have all year.”
Coach Beatty was quick to give credit to the Charles City boys. “They are tall, long and athletic thus giving us fits defensively, on the glass, and in transition.”
Independence says goodbye to three seniors including Wyatt Kresser, Paul Bilboa, and Garrett Donley.
“Seniors Wyatt Kresser and Garrett Donley will be missed along with Exchange Student Paul Bilbao. Dedication, loyalty, and year long commitment is a respectable trait all three of these guys possess and it’s much appreciated,” added Coach Beatty, “All three guys brought different things to the table during their careers while at Independence and were also a part of 19 Varsity Wins the past couple of seasons including competing in multiple close and competitive contests.”
Wyatt finishes as one of our better career Free Throw shooters over his two year tenure and Garrett was a leader of our bench culture every Tuesday and Friday night while helping us prepare and making our rotation guys better every single day, a role most don’t understand how important that is. I wish all three guys the best of luck as they continue to grow into young men,” Coach Beatty said.
Juniors Tanner Michael scored 11 points and Josh Beatty added 7.
The Mustangs finish with an 8-14 record and 4-10 in the WaMaC Conference.
The Mustangs will return 6 of their top 7 guys next season and there is a lot to look forward to.