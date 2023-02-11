INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, February 7, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team concluded their regular season with a home tilt against a very good Solon Spartans team (13-5).
Two weeks ago, the Spartans put a whoopin’ on the Mustangs 76-51, but this was a different day and in-front of a nice crowd here in Independence and the Mustangs were ready to play.
It started a bit slow for the Mustangs as they found themselves down 18-5 a minute into the second quarter – but the Mustangs then went on a 19-5 run taking the lead 24-23 with 2 minutes to play in the half. Indee led this game 26-23 at halftime.
It was back-and-forth in the second half with no team taking more than a 4-point lead until the final minute. The Mustangs held a 50-46 lead with just over 3 minutes to go – but the Spartans out-scored the Mustangs 11-2 the rest of the way and the Mustangs fall 57-52 in a well played WaMaC basketball game.
Another closely contested loss for the young Mustangs, but this team is better than their record indicates – unfortunately on the wrong end of some close games in an always tough WaMaC Conference.
“We compete and play hard,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “At technical foul and 7-point swing on Friday night [against Marion} and a technical foul and 3-point swing last night {against Solon} matters. Those decisions effect outcomes that people often forget. With many tough losses, criticism comes quick and can influenced our guy’s mindset a bit.”
Coach Beatty added, “Unfortunately, I feel at times our external influences don’t allow us to consistently have the chemistry needed to fight for or support each other on the floor and win tight games versus very high level 3A talent like Solon — and others in the WaMaC East. Little things matter and I’m not sure everyone involved really believes that at all times.”
Solon’s 3/4 court 1-3-1 press was the difference in the 25-point loss in January, but last night the Mustangs implemented a four-high press break and had Solon scrambling to figure it out.
“We lost by 5 and were right there at the end,” says Coach Beatty, “It’s a huge improvement, just hard to convince some of that. We are competing with good teams every night out in a tough conference and not every school’s results say that.”
Senior Wyatt Kresser led the Mustangs with 17 points and junior Tanner Michael added 15. Sophomore Aidan Bernard had 9 points and junior Jake Beatty dropped in 6. Junior Kyle Williams added 5 points.
The Mustangs fall to 7-13 on the season and were at Vinton-Shellsburg (3-16) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.