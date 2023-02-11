Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, February 7, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team concluded their regular season with a home tilt against a very good Solon Spartans team (13-5).

Two weeks ago, the Spartans put a whoopin’ on the Mustangs 76-51, but this was a different day and in-front of a nice crowd here in Independence and the Mustangs were ready to play.

