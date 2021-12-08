MARION – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled to WaMaC rival Marion on Friday night and lost 66-34.
The Marion Wolves jumped out to a 12 point lead in the first quarter and by half time the score was 44-15.
“We played well the first 5 minutes of the game and actually should have been ahead,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “but then the turnover bug hit us hard.”
Marion closed out the last 11 minutes of the first half on a 32-7 run.
Coach DeBerg added that the majority of their points came off extra possessions by not making good decisions with the ball. “Those decisions are things we have been talking about in practice and actually rarely see in practice,” said DeBerg, “but come game time and the old habits come out. That’s on us as a coaching staff to eliminate those types of habits and we will continue to work on that.”
The Mustangs played tough in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome and fall to 1-3 on the season.
Senior Madison Michael scored 11 points and went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Junior Annie Johnson dropped in 9 points and corralled 8 rebounds. Madyson Ristvedt added 6 points and 5 rebounds, while Bella Ressler and Maddie Albert each had 3 points. Shanna Kleve had a bucket.
“It was nice to see Madison Michael break out shooting wise,” added DeBerg, “she along with this entire team have had way too many shots rattle in and out on us, but we will keep shooting because we work hard on that in practice too.”
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 8 7 11 8 34
Marion 20 24 18 4 66
Independence was on the road on Tuesday night when they traveled to West Delaware (0-3). Stats and score were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.