SOLON – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Independence Mustangs played at Solon on Friday night and had a quick turn-around with a game at Waukon on Monday.
On Friday night the Mustangs traveled to Solon to take on the Spartans (9-3). A slow start put the Mustangs down by 9 at the end of the first quarter and trailed by 10 at halftime.
The Mustangs played a real nice 2nd and 3rd quarter but the early deficit put them behind and in the fourth quarter the Spartans put it away winning 76-51.
The Mustangs were led by junior Tanner Michael’s 19 points and sophomore Aidan Bernard dropped in 11.
WAUKON – Monday, January 23, 2023: The Mustangs were right back at it on Monday with an out-of-conference battle at Waukon (2-13) on Monday night. The Mustangs get back into the ‘winners’ column with a nice performance and an 81-58 win.
No stats were available come press time. The Mustangs move to 7-9 on the year and were at West Delaware (9-7) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the boys will be home for a contest with Mount Vernon (8-5).