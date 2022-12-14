Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WILLIAMSBURG – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team, playing in their 3rd game this week, traveled to Williamsburg on Friday night for a WaMaC battle.

After a tight first quarter, the Mustangs found themselves down 19 at the half and this game got away from the Mustangs in the second half, losing by the score of 67-36.

