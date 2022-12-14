WILLIAMSBURG – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team, playing in their 3rd game this week, traveled to Williamsburg on Friday night for a WaMaC battle.
After a tight first quarter, the Mustangs found themselves down 19 at the half and this game got away from the Mustangs in the second half, losing by the score of 67-36.
Williamsburg returns every starter from last year’s WaMaC-West title, so it wasn’t a big surprise that this team is good. Williamsburg also returns the WaMaC Player of the Year in Derek Weisskopf, but the Mustangs held the star player in check limiting him to 8 points. But Coach Chad Beatty added that their depth, size, and athleticism were the difference. They are a 20 Win team, no question about it,” said Beatty.
Coach Beatty added that Kyle Williams and Josh Beatty took a couple charges which is becoming a trend for the Mustangs and nice to see.
“I’ll be interested in how we respond,” said Coach Beatty, “Another 3 games week this week and the competition will stay at a high level with very few easy nights over the next couple of months. We are 3-1, 2-1 versus WaMaC competition. It’s a long season, I’m confident we’ll be alright.”
No Stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs were home against Center Point-Urbana (4-2) on Tuesday night. Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday night the boys will be back home against West Delaware (4-1).