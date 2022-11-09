HUMBOLDT – Friday, November 5, 2022: The Independence Mustangs football season came to a bitter end on Friday night, losing a hard-fought battle at Humboldt by the score of 34-26.
Big plays by Humboldt and missed opportunities were the name of the game for the Mustangs in what would be an outstanding high school football game in Humboldt on a chilly November night.
”I thought the guys played hard,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Unfortunately, we left some plays out there on offense with some sloppy execution at times. Defensively we just did not make enough plays to get off the field and get key stops when we needed them late in the game”
Four of the five touchdowns scored by the Wildcats came on big plays scoring from 46, 70, 54, and 58. But the Mustangs never quit, battling back time and time again, making a game of this and with 6 minutes to play the Mustangs pulled within 2 points.
Missed opportunities will haunt the Mustangs in their sleep. Three times the Mustangs were inside the 5-yard line and could not get in the endzone. Four missed extra points to boot and the Mustangs left 18 points out there. But, this is high school football and those things happen, and even though the Mustangs were turned back several times, they kept pushing forward and when they could have accepted defeat, these boys never did, continuing to move the football up and down the field.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” added Coach Putz, “We put 440 yards of offense and 26 points on a team that did not give up a point until week 5. However, we left points out there and you cannot afford to do that in the playoffs against really good teams. The guys battled all game, and really gave us a chance late. It was a fun football game to be in except for the ending.”
Humboldt scored first on a 46-yard touchdown pass and went up 14-0 on a 70-yard run with 11:46 to play in the half.
Senior signal-caller, Mitchell Johnson scored with 33 seconds left in the half to cut into the lead and at the break the score was 14-6.
The Wildcats scored on the opening drive of the second half to take a 20-6 lead, but the Mustangs would strike with 44 seconds left in the quarter making the score 20-12.
Johnson would hit senior Keelan Hoover for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:46 to play to make it 2018, but the 2-point conversion failed. Score 20-18.
Humboldt would score on a 54-yard pass and run to take a 27-18 lead with 3:52 to play. The Mustangs marched right down the field and in less than 2 minutes they were in the endzone on an 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Brady Kurt, and with 2:03 to play Indee was within 27-24.
With 2 timeouts left, the Mustangs needed a stop, but on the first play from scrimmage the Wildcats running back scampered 42-yards for a touchdown to make it 34-24 with 1:54 to play.
Again, the Mustangs didn’t quit, taking the kickoff, and then marching all the way down to the 1-yard line, but there the drive would stall on a fumble. One play later, the Mustangs would tackle the ball carrier in the endzone for a safety and opening the door, trailing just 34-26 with 21 seconds to play.
The Mustangs still had a chance, receiving the kickoff, but with 9 seconds to go Johnson’s pass was intercepted, nailing the door shut and ending the Mustangs storied season.
The Mustangs had 441 yards of total offense compared to just 376 for the Wildcats. Indee ran 72 plays and Humboldt ran just 42.
Passing – Mitchell Johnson 19-32 262yds 2TDs
Rushing – Mitchell Johnson 30/127yds TD, Trey Weber 8/55 TD, Keelan Hoover ¼
Receiving – Brady Kurt 6/124 TD, Keelan Hoover 6/53 TD, Zach Sidles 3/45, Trey Weber 2/27, Drew Beatty 2/13
Defense/Tackles – Tate Wood 7 3TFL, .5sack, Mitchell Johnson 7 TFL, Korver Hupke 4.5
Kolby Sebetka 3, sack, EJ Miller 3, Aiden Bernard 3, .5sack, Luke Johnson 2.5, TFL
Dylan Eisele 2, TFL, Cayne Schultz 1, Zach Sidles 1, Trey Weber 1, .5TFL, Quentin Krogmann .5
1 2 3 4 F
Indee 0 6 6 14 26
Humboldt 7 7 6 14 34
Senior Mitchell Johnson set two more school records – this time for Most Passing Yards in a Season (1803) and Most Passing Yards in a Career (4315). Johnson also holds the school record for Pass Completions in a Season (141- ‘22) and Touchdown Passes in a Season (22-‘21) and Touchdown Passes in a Career with 57.
The 2022 team set a new school record for most wins in a season (10) and Head Coach Justin Putz is now 2nd all-time in Independence history with 53 wins, only behind legendary coach Lyle Leinbaugh (80).
Senior kicker Daniel Bass set a school record this season with Point After Touchdowns (PAT) in a single game with 8.
“Our seniors did a great job for us this year and throughout their entire career. Mitch (Johnson), Korver (Hupke), and Kolby (Sebetka) are all 3 year 2 way starters. I cannot say enough about how well they have played over their careers. Really played key roles for us the last 3 years. Others like Danny Bass and Keelan Hoover were new this year or last year and really played well for us this year. (Quinten) Krogmann, (Cayne) Schultz, and (Hunter) Patton also worked hard and played key roles for us this year. Krogmann especially really elevated his play on offense and defense this year. There are not a lot of them, but that group has worked really hard over 4 years. This group has a record of 34-6 over the last 4 years while they were in the high school program. That is more than any other group in school history and it they are also the first group who have been part of four playoff appearances during their time in high school. They have accomplished a lot and as a coaching staff we are proud of them and fortunate to have been able to work with them.” — Coach Justin Putz