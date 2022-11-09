Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HUMBOLDT – Friday, November 5, 2022: The Independence Mustangs football season came to a bitter end on Friday night, losing a hard-fought battle at Humboldt by the score of 34-26.

Big plays by Humboldt and missed opportunities were the name of the game for the Mustangs in what would be an outstanding high school football game in Humboldt on a chilly November night.

