INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 16, 2022: The Independence Mustangs basketball team hosted the West Delaware Hawks (5-1) on Friday night and took them into overtime before falling 67-63.
The Mustangs trailed 35-27 at the half before rallying in the second half to tie the score at 55-55 and send this to an extra period. The Mustangs ran out of gas and lose a close game where statistically they were better than West Delaware, but ultimately the score tells the story.
The Mustangs outrebounded the Hawks 35-29, had more steals (12-7), less turnovers (18-20), shot 74% from the free throw line, but went 1 for 11 from beyond the arc.
Junior Tanner Michael led the Mustangs with 19 points. Junior Jake Beatty had 17 and senior Wyatt Kresser added 12.
FAYETTE – UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY – Saturday, December 17, 2022: The Mustangs had a short turnaround time to get over a heartbreaking loss to West Delaware and were on the road to Upper Iowa University on Saturday to take on the Wapsie Valley Warriors (5-1).
The Mustangs started fast and led the game 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. It was 24-17 Mustangs at halftime. A rough 3rd quarter turned this game completely around after Wapsie Valley outscored the Mustangs 19-8 in the 3rd-quarter and took a 36-32 lead going into the fourth.
Independence had a chance at the end but come up short for the second day in a row, losing a close 55-53 game to the Warriors.
Tanner Michael again led the Mustangs with 16 points, while junior Josh Beatty added 13.
The Mustangs fall to 3-4 on the year and were back on the road on Tuesday night traveling to Mount Vernon (5-1). On Thursday the boys will be in La Porte City to take on the Union Community Knights (4-3).