INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 16, 2022: The Independence Mustangs basketball team hosted the West Delaware Hawks (5-1) on Friday night and took them into overtime before falling 67-63.

The Mustangs trailed 35-27 at the half before rallying in the second half to tie the score at 55-55 and send this to an extra period. The Mustangs ran out of gas and lose a close game where statistically they were better than West Delaware, but ultimately the score tells the story.

