INDEPENDENCE – A slow start for the Mustangs put them in a big hole in the first quarter as they played catchup the rest of the way in a 64-25 loss to Class 3A, No. 13-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (12-6).
The Mustangs had good looks at the basket but just couldn’t get anything to fall, shooting 14.9% from the field.
“We had a season low 16 turnovers vs. a WaMaC team, which is a great step forward,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Unfortunately, we had an extremely tough shooting night going 7 of 47.”
1 2 3 4 T
V-S 20 16 17 11 64
Indee 5 8 6 6 25
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Kleve (sr) 3 2 0 0 0
M. Michael (sr) 5 2 0 3 0
A. Lange (fr) 4 1 0 1 0
A. Johnson (jr) 4 5 1 0 1
M. Albert (sr) 0 1 0 0 0
A. Kleve (so) 3 2 0 0 0
B. Louvar (fr) 0 1 0 1 0
H. Snyder (so) 0 1 0 0 0
R. Ressler (fr) 3 2 1 1 0
B. Ressler (jr) 2 1 1 1 0
C. Rawlins (fr) 1 1 2 2 0
The Mustangs drop to 4-14 on the year and were home, hosting Class 4A, No. 12-ranked Benton Community (15-3) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be on the road again on Friday when they travel to Williamsburg (10-8).