Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, February 3, 2023: The highly ranked Marion Wolves were in town on Friday night for a WaMaC-East showdown.

The Mustangs started hot and led the #3-ranked Wolves 18-14 at the end of the first period. It got a little rough in the second quarter as the Wolves outscored the Mustangs 25-10 and led at the half 39-28.

Tags

Trending Food Videos