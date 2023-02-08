INDEPENDENCE – Friday, February 3, 2023: The highly ranked Marion Wolves were in town on Friday night for a WaMaC-East showdown.
The Mustangs started hot and led the #3-ranked Wolves 18-14 at the end of the first period. It got a little rough in the second quarter as the Wolves outscored the Mustangs 25-10 and led at the half 39-28.
The second half was competitive, but the Mustangs couldn’t cut into that lead, and they fall 71-48.
No stats were available at press time.
The Mustangs fall to 7-12 on the season and 3-8 in the WaMaC-East.
Independence hosted Solon (11-5) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the Mustangs will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg (3-14) to end the regular season.