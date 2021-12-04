INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday night and could not overcome the size of the Cardinal girls and lose 54-33.
Maquoketa has two girls that stand 6’2” and this created plenty of issues on the boards as the Cardinals collected 14 offensive rebounds, which resulted in several second-chance points.
“Maquoketa is a good team,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We thought the girls put in a very good effort once again defensively.”
Coach DeBerg added that the one area that hurt the Mustangs against the Maquoketa height was boxing out bodies. “They had 14 offensive rebounds and that’s too many 2nd chance point opportunities.”
Offensively the Mustangs did a nice job against their 1-3-1 zone, with a lot of great looks at the basket, but unfortunately just couldn’t get shots to fall.
“We ended up shooting 11 for 46,” said DeBerg, “and this team is better than those numbers. Several of those misses rattled in and out, the rim simply had a lid on it.”
Sophomore Havanna Griffith came off the bench and gave the Mustangs a nice spark. She ended up 3 for 3 behind the arc and scored 12 points. Junior Madyson Ristvedt had 8 points, while senior Madison Michael added 5 points. Sophomore Allison Kleve collected a basket and two free throws for 4 points and older sister Shanna Kleve had 2 points. Annie Johnson had 2 points and 8 rebounds.
“We cut down our turnovers again,” said DeBerg, “but we’d like to see that number below 14 for a game.”
1 2 3 4 T
Maquoketa 17 16 9 12 54
Independence 7 8 11 7 33
In the fresh-soph game, the Mustangs go to 3-0 on the season with a big 60-14 win over Maquoketa. Bella Louvar-15, Hanna Snyder-3, Reaghan Ressler-12, Gracee Cornwell-3, Addie Lange-5, Olivia Albert-10, Callie Rawlins-6, and Katie Johnson-6.
Independence moves to 1-2 on the young season and were at Marion (1-1) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for game stats and analysis in next Wednesday’s paper.