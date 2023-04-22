MANCHESTER – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team traveled to Pin Oak Pub & Links in Manchester for a dual with the West Delaware Hawks.
It was a good news-bad news day for the Mustangs as they would fall to the Hawks by a score of 160-168. The good news is that sophomore Ethan Cahalan was the medalist, firing a 36 to win by two strokes.
“Really happy with Ethan Cahalan’s performance, especially after a double bogey start,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Then proceeded to focus on the next hole and went birdie, birdie.”
Coach Ruffcorn added, “He is really understanding that he is a good enough player to be able to bounce back after a rough hole. He is swinging the club well right now and starting to get confidence around the greens.”
Sophomore Carter Palmer also had a very solid night. Coach Ruffcorn says that he had a couple of bigger digits on the scorecard but did have 3 birdies on the night.
“He grinded very well for the whole 9 holes,” said Ruffcorn.
Palmer carded a 42, while freshman Dawson Fuelling shot a 43.
“In our last couple of meets now we have posted 2 quality scores,” says Ruffcorn, “Needing to find that 3rd and 4th score to be competitive. Good thing is our top 4 guys have all taken turns in posting quality scores. Need to put all 4 together now on the same day.”
Freshman Jacob Bonefas with a score of 47, junior Colin Stoner with a 51, while junior Kaden Kremer comes in with a 55.
“Looking forward to seeing what we can do against a lot of quality teams on Friday at the Hawk Invite,” said Ruffcorn.
The Mustangs will be right back in Pin Oak (at the Hawk Invite) on Friday. Then the boys will be in Shellsburg on Monday.