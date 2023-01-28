MANCHESTER – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team watched a 6-point fourth quarter lead evaporate and the West Delaware Hawks beat the Mustangs 66-60.
No stats available come press time.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 1:47 am
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 13 15 20 12 60
WD 17 5 20 24 66
The Mustangs move to 7-10 on the season and were home on Friday night against Mount Vernon (9-5).
