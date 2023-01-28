Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MANCHESTER – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team watched a 6-point fourth quarter lead evaporate and the West Delaware Hawks beat the Mustangs 66-60.

No stats available come press time.

