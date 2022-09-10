Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DECORAH – Thursday, September 9, 2022: The Mustangs traveled all the way up to Decorah on Thursday night for a battle with Class 4A, No. 4-ranked Decorah Vikettes.

The Mustangs fought hard but continue with their struggles and go home with a 3-1 loss.

Trending Food Videos