DECORAH – Thursday, September 9, 2022: The Mustangs traveled all the way up to Decorah on Thursday night for a battle with Class 4A, No. 4-ranked Decorah Vikettes.
The Mustangs fought hard but continue with their struggles and go home with a 3-1 loss.
“As a coach you look for your team to come out fired up and to play with passion,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Tonight the girls played with tremendous fight and energy.”
Late runs in the first two sets were the ultimate downfall for the Mustangs, where Decorah would finish out closely contested games. The Mustangs would fight back with an exciting 26-24 win in the 3rd set but drop a 25-12 4th set for game, set, and match.
“Our defense really carried us tonight,” added Coach Schmitz, “Dakota (Whitman) and Marie (Gorman) played tremendous defense and I was also pleased with the play of Sophomore Sophie McGarvey. She played great defense and her serve receive passing was very sharp.”
Marie Gorman 10/12 (1 service ace)
Mady Ristvedt 14/14 (1 service ace)
Mady Ristvedt 6 block assist (1 Solo Block)
Marie Gorman 3 Block Assists (1 Solo Block)
Morgan Ristvedt (1 Solo Block)
Grace Hearn. 2 block assists
Keely Post 1 block assist
Mustangs drop to 6-7 on the season. It doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs as they travel to #1 ranked (class 4A) Marion on Sept. 13 for a WaMaC East Conference match.
