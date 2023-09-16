INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, September 12, 2023: The Mustangs matched up with the Class 4A, No. 8-ranked Marion Wolves on Tuesday night here in Independence and gave them all they could handle, but are swept in 3 sets.
Each set was a game of runs as the Mustangs would keep it close, but Marion would go on a run to put each set away.
In the first set, senior Marie Gorman would lead the Mustangs with 5 Kills, but with the score 16-18, the Wolves would go on a 5-point run on their way to 25-18 win.
In the second set, the Mustangs would hold a 16-15 lead before the Wolves again would go on a run to take the 2nd set 25-19.
The 3rd set would see the Mustangs switch to a 6-2 offense, but the Wolves would finish off the Mustangs by a final 25-19 score.
“Marion is a tough match-up for us as their front row is big and athletic,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “The girls really battled hard, but we just struggled getting our offense going.”
Coach Schmitz added, “I thought our girls passed the ball well on serve receive, but Marion played some tremendous defense. We have to stay positive and keep working hard to improve as we move forward.”
Key Stats:
Kills:
Marie Gorman 10
Jordin Derr 4
Morgan Ristvedt 3
Allison Kleve 3
Skylar Ohrt 2
Olivia Albert 2
Assists:
Leah House 14
Sarah Greiner 9
Serving:
Marie Gorman 10/10 1 ace serve
Morgan Ristvedt 10/11 1 ace serve
Olivia Albert 6/6 1 ace serve
Digs:
Sophie McGarvey 23
Marie Gorman 21
Jersey Coonrad 9
Olivia Albert 7
Blocks:
Marie Gorman 2 solo blocks 1 block assist
Jordin Derr 2 block assist
Jersey Coonrad 1 solo block
Morgan Ristvedt 1 block assist
The Mustangs travel to Manchester on Saturday to participate in the 6 team West Delaware round-robin tournament.