INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team hosted the Marion Wolves on Tuesday night, and the Mustangs fall 9-LOVE.
“Marion is a very talented team and we just couldn’t play at the consistent level we needed to,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “I was happy with the way we competed at Doubles for the most part.”
This was the second meeting between these two teams in a week. Marion knocked off the Mustangs 9-0 in Marion on April 19.
“I thought we played with better strategy tonight, compared to the way we played in Marion last week,” added Coach Schmitz, “I was happy with the way that Kyle Beatty and Brandon Yoder played at number 2 Doubles tonight. They battled back from an 8-2 deficit to really make it a close match.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed(11) loses to Seth Blackford(11) 1-10
2.) Zach Jimmerson(10) loses to Donny Long(10) 1-10
3.) Kaleb Penner(11) loses to Mason Zoltowski(10) 2-10
4.) Kyle Beatty(9) loses to Jay Dunlavey(10) 3-10
5.) Brandon Yoder(10) loses to Ethan Hangartner(11) 1-10
6.) Michael Kascel(12) loses to Garret Baya(10) 4-10
Doubles:
1,) Reed/Jimmerson lose to Blackford/Dunlavey 0-10
2.) Beatty/Yoder lose to Long/Zoltowski 9-11
3.) Penner/Kascel lose to Hangartner/Baya 2-10
JV winners include Cayne Schultz and Kolby Sebetka in Doubles with a 6-3 set win. Aidan
Anderson and Hunter Johnson also would gather a Doubles win with a 6-0 win. In Singles action, Cayne Schultz would get a 2nd win of the night with a 6-1 victory.
