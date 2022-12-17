CENTER POINT – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team had their hands full on Tuesday night when they traveled to Center Point to take on the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Stormin’ Pointers. Mustangs fall 62-26.
A rough first quarter put the Mustangs in a big hole, and they trailed 19-4 after the first period. Indee had a nice second quarter, outscoring the high-powered Stormin’ Pointers 11-7 to cut the big lead to just 26-15 at the half.
“Tough start,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “We had a great 2nd quarter cutting it to 8 and went into half down 11. They had a little run in the 3rd, but we were still competing.”
The Mustangs turned the ball over 32 times and gave the Stormin’ Pointers 16 offensive rebounds, which ultimately was the difference. But the girls showed spurts of improvement and played well at times against one of the best teams in the state.
“Proud of how the girls came out against a good team and never gave up,” added Coach Conrad, “We are getting better.”
Senior Annie Johnson paced the Mustangs with 12 points. Freshman Morgan Ristvedt with a nice game, scoring 3 points and bringing down 7 rebounds.
The Mustangs fall to 3-4 on the season and were at West Delaware (1-5) on Friday night. The girls will host the Oelwein Huskies (3-2) on Monday night. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The Mustangs will be back at home on Tuesday night when they host the Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (4-3).