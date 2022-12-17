Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CENTER POINT – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team had their hands full on Tuesday night when they traveled to Center Point to take on the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Stormin’ Pointers. Mustangs fall 62-26.

A rough first quarter put the Mustangs in a big hole, and they trailed 19-4 after the first period. Indee had a nice second quarter, outscoring the high-powered Stormin’ Pointers 11-7 to cut the big lead to just 26-15 at the half.

