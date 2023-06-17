CEDAR RAPIDS – Tuesday, June 13, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled down to Cedar Rapids for a non-conference tilt with the Xavier Saints (12-10).
The Mustangs would battle back from an early deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth, but 2 runs by the Saints in the bottom half of the sixth would be the difference and the Mustangs fall 7-6.
Junior Chase Kiler was on the hill for the Mustangs and went 3.2 innings giving up just 5 hits and allowing 4 earned runs. Junior Kaden Kremer came on in relief and surrendered 2 earned runs on 3 hits getting the loss.
Kremer had a nice game at the plate going 3 for 4 and driving in a run. Seniors Mitch Johnson and Korver Hupke each had 2 hits. Junior Luke Johnson had a triple.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 0-2 RUN 2HBP CS, Chase Kiler 0-2, Mitch Johnson 2-4 RUN 2ROE, Korver Hupke 2-4 RUN 2B RBI, Christopher Meyer 0-4, Luke Johnson 2-3 RUN 3B BB, Kaden Kremer 3-4 RUN RBI, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-3 RBI BB, Bryce Christian 0-4, Dawson Fuelling RUN, Samuel Hamilton 1-2 2RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 1 0 1 1 3 0 6
Xavier 0 3 0 1 1 2 0 7
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, June 15, 2023: The Mustangs played host to Clear Creek-Amana (10-8) on Thursday for a WaMaC doubleheader. The Mustangs would win the first game by the score of 10-0 but drop the nightcap 7-4.
In game 1, Korver Hupke would get his first start of the year on the mound for the Mustangs. Hupke was terrific, scattering just 2 hits over 5 innings of work, striking out 5 and walking 2.
Mitch Johnson went 3 for 4 and drove in a run. Hupke added 3 hits of his own and knocked in 2 runs. Senior Keegan Palmer had 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 0-4 RUN RBI HBP ROE, Kaden Kremer 0-2 2RUNS 2BB, Mitch Johnson 3-4 3RUNS RBI ROE, Korver Hupke 3-4 2RBI ROE, Luke Johnson 1-3 RBI BB, Christopher Meyer 1-3 RBI HBP, Keegan Palmer 1-3 2RBI SAC 2ROE, Bryce Christian 1-3 RBI SAC ROE, Samuel Hamilton 1-3 BB, Dawson Fuelling RUN, Cael Troutman RUN, Chase Kiler 2RUNS
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
CC-A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indee 1 0 3 4 1 1 10
In game 2, the Mustangs tried to make a game of it with 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, but it wasn’t enough as they would fall 7-4.
Junior Trey Weber gets the loss, going 5 innings and giving up 2 earned runs on 5 hits. Weber struck out 2 and walked 2, hitting one batter.
Hits were hard to come by for the Mustangs in the second game. Five total hits for Indee with Weber, Mitch Johnson, Meyer, and Palmer getting the hits. Palmer had 2 hits.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 1-2 2B RBI BB HBP, Chase Kiler 0-2 SAC ROE, Mitch Johnson 1-4, Korver Hupke 0-3, Luke Johnson 0-3, Christopher Meyer 1-2 RUN BB 2SB, Kaden Kremer 0-2 BB, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1, Bryce Christian 0-3 RUN RBI ROE SB, Keegan Palmer 2-2 RUN, Samuel Hamilton RBI SAC
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CC-A 0 0 2 1 1 2 1 7
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4
The Mustangs are now 10-12 on the season and are at Waukee (10-12) today. Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Lewis Central (16-2) will be on the docket in the afternoon.