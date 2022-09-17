Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MARION – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team continued their tough schedule as they traveled to Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Marion for a WaMaC-East Conference showdown.

The Wolves would show why they are so highly ranked, winning 3 straight sets in a dominant performance over the Mustangs. Marion used big scoring runs to put each set away as the Mustangs couldn’t get on any runs of their own.

