MARION – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team continued their tough schedule as they traveled to Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Marion for a WaMaC-East Conference showdown.
The Wolves would show why they are so highly ranked, winning 3 straight sets in a dominant performance over the Mustangs. Marion used big scoring runs to put each set away as the Mustangs couldn’t get on any runs of their own.
“We battled hard again, but could not get on any kind of runs,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Marion is a Junior/Senior dominated team that is athletic and well coached.”
Leah House-6/6 (1 ace serve)
Keely Post-7/7 (1 ace serve)
Sarah Greiner-3/4 (1 ace serve)
Marie Gorman-1 Solo Block (1 Block Assist)
Mady Ristvedt-1 Solo Block (1 Block Assist)
Grace Hearn-1 Block Assist
The Mustangs next travel to defending Class 3A Champions West Delaware on Saturday to compete in the 6 team West Delaware Tournament. The Mustangs take on Edgewood-Colesburg (4-6) to begin their day in a 9:00am match. Maquoketa Valley (3-9) and Starmont (3-1) are also in the Mustangs pool play. The Mustangs dropped to 6-8 for the season.
