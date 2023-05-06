MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team finished in 2nd-place in the WaMaC Conference Meet on Tuesday. The Mustangs would get edged out by Marion by a single point, 32-31.
“They deserved the win today,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “We had some good matches and had a few where we were just going through the motions of playing and not focusing.”
The Mustangs had four runner-up finishers and two champions. Aly Sill and Emily Erdelt were conference champions in singles and doubles.
#1 Keely Post finished in 2nd-place. Post defeated Jordon Bliele of Mount Vernon in the first round 6-2 4-6 10-4. Bliele was the #2 seed in singles with a record of 9-1 and had defeated Post in close matches in their previous two matches. Post played a smart match playing her game and keeping the pressure on the whole match. Post ultimately lost in the finals to Natalee Hartman 6-1. 6-3.
#2 Marie Gorman place 2nd. Gorman defeated Kelsey Kamerling in the first match 6-1. 6-3, then lost to Michaela Goad 6-1, 6-2 in the finals.
#3 Brooklyn Williamson had a runner-up finish. Williamson won the first round 6-1 6-0 over Meredith McCollum. Williamson suffered her first defeat of the year, losing to Kadia Cole of Marion 5-7 6-0 4-10 in the finals.
#4 Leah House also finished in 2nd place. House defeated Laney Kelly in the first round 6-2 6-0. She then lost to Marion’s Chloe Pilcher in the finals 3-6 5-7.
Champions for the Mustangs include #5 Aly Sill. Sill defeated Ashton Rollinger of Mount Vernon in the first round 6-1 6-0. Sill then won her finals match 6-4 6-0 over Marion’s Kasia Hahn.
Also, with a 1st-place finish was #6 Emily Erdelt. Erdelt defeated Tallulah Norton 6-1 6-0, then defeated Emma Walton 6-7 (6-8) 6-3. 10-3 in the finals.
“We had our chances in singles but had to play better in order to win today,” added Coach Morkel.
Coach Morkel says that he thought the girls stepped up their play in doubles, but the girls had to win all three doubles matches to win it all.
The Mustangs would come really close. Post/Gorman split sets with a good team of Hartman/Goad of Marion, losing the first set 0-6, then winning 6-0 before losing the 3rd set tiebreaker 5-10. The Mustangs then won the championship in #2 and #3 doubles.
#2 team of Williamson and Erdelt defeated South Tama’s Houghton/Hitchcock by the scores of 6-0 6-2. The team of House and Sill won the #3 doubles title with a defeat of Rollinger/Norton 7-5 6-0 and then defeated Hahn/Walton 6-3 6-4.
“I was happy to see Williamson and House bounce back and win their doubles matches after both losing close singles matches,” Morkel said, “This will help us be better prepared for postseason play.”
The Mustangs were at Union on Friday and Decorah Monday before they travel back to Mt. Vernon on the 10th for Individual Regionals.