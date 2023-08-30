INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Justin Putz is coming into his 11th season at Independence and holds a career win-loss record of 58-33. He is 53-28 as the Mustangs Head Coach. Coach Putz moves into 2nd-place on the all-time wins list in Independence history, passing Everett E. Eischied (1943-1954) with 47 wins. The late great Lyle Leinbaugh holds the school record with 80 wins. Coach Putz and M.O. Nicholson (1925-1931) are the only coaches in Independence history with winning records that have coached over 2 seasons.
The Mustangs will have to replace the outstanding play of two 1st-Team All-State talent in quarterback and linebacker Mitch Johnson, along with Korver Hupke on the offensive line. Most of the offensive line is now gone, and coach Putz and staff will have to replace them with an entire new group of kids. This will be the key to a successful season for the Mustangs. If they can play physical and give their new quarterback time to get the ball off to the playmakers, that will be key.
The Mustangs have historically (in the past 9 years) had great quarterback play. Nicholas Holt started for three seasons, then along came Logan Schmitt who started for three seasons, before Mitchell Johnson started the last three seasons. Battling for the quarterback job will be sophomore Christopher Meyer, senior Drew Beatty, and junior EJ Miller.
Returning for the Mustangs are a group of 1st-Team All-District players in senior Trey Weber – RB/LB, senior Brady McDonald – TE/DE, junior Brady Kurt – WR/LB, and junior Tate Wood – G/LB.
Weber rushed 163 times for 922 yards and 12 TDs, and also had 23 tackles — 7.5 of them for a loss. McDonald had his season shortened right before the playoffs due to injury, but his stats speak for themselves gaining him a 1st-Team All-District honor. But he returns for his senior season after a junior year of 40 receptions for 374 yards and 3 TDs, and 24 tackles. Wood is an All-District linebacker and returns to help the young offensive line in his senior year. Wood is a ball-hawk who had 66 tackles last season, 14 of which were for a loss. Kurt is a nice 6’2”, big strong kid, and a state high jumper who should excel at the receiver position if the new QB can have time to get him the ball. His 549 yards receiving a year ago led the Mustangs, and his 31 receptions were 2nd to McDonald. Kurt also scored 6 touchdowns.
Dylan Eisle was a 2nd-Team All-District player at cornerback for the Mustangs last season and returns for his junior year. Eisle had 25 tackles and an interception in 2022.
Also returning for the Mustangs – senior Zach Sidles, who played back and defensive end. Another tall receiver at 6’1” and a nice speed rusher off the end. Sidles had 19 receptions for 233 yards and also had 32 tackles in 2022.
Other returning letterwinners include senior Josh Beatty. Beatty – a 6’0” receiver had 13 catches for 139 yards and 2 TDs. One of his touchdowns last year was one to remember. A 51-yard hail Mary on the last play of the game against Clear Creek-Amana which Beatty caught on a deflection for a Mustangs touchdown and win. Senior Luke Johnson will return at cornerback for the Mustangs after a 37 tackle, 1interception junior year. Junior Samuel Hamilton – a big kid that will help the offensive line.
Promising Newcomers:
Junior Cameron Roth – a good athlete that will move into an outside linebacker spot.
Junior Jaxon Krogmann – will play on the offensive line for the Mustangs.
The District Champion Mustangs went 5-0 in the district in 2022 but will come into 2023 competing in a totally new district which is most likely the toughest district the Mustangs have seen in a long time. West Delaware returns to District 3 as well as Center Point-Urbana (4-5) — but making their District 3 debut is Wahlert Catholic out of Dubuque (who moves to 3A after being in 2A), Maquoketa (1-8) and Central DeWitt (6-4).
Wahlert Catholic is coming off a 9-3 year and an exit in the State Semifinals in Class 2A. Like the Mustangs, they will replace their starting quarterback who had an outstanding season in 2022. They will run the ball with two experienced running backs returning, who ran for over 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns combined.
Central DeWitt was a playoff qualifier in 2022, losing to the 3A runner-up Mount Vernon. The Sabers return their starting QB — but with that said — they are not a passing team. They only passed the ball 80-times last season and ran it 399 times. As a team only threw 3 TD passes but will be much improved.
West Delaware was 5-5 last season and the district runner-up to the Mustangs, making the playoffs, losing to Solon in the first round. All five of their losses came to playoff teams, with two losses to 4A schools. They will return their junior quarterback Brent Yonkovic who was more of a runner than a passer, but absolutely dangerous. They lost 11 seniors to graduation, but – like the Mustangs – always reload.
Waukon is now on the non-district schedule and the 2A powerhouse has made it to the dome 4 out of the last 5 years and won it all in 2020. The Indians were a senior laden team in 2022, but history shows that they will reload as always and give the Mustangs everything they can handle. The game against Waukon was cancelled in 2020 in a game that would have been very interesting. In 2011 the Indians beat the Mustangs 48-7.
Decorah is back on the Mustangs schedule after a two-year hiatus. The Mustangs beat the Vikings in 2020 by the score of 28-21. Decorah had a down year in 2022, posting a 3-6 record, but everyone knows the football history in Decorah and even though they lose their leading quarterback and rusher to graduation, expect them to be much improved.
North Fayette Valley returns to the Mustangs schedule and was a 2022 playoff team losing to Crestwood in the first round (28-20). NFV was 6-3 on the season in the same district as Wahlert Catholic. They were 9-2 in 2021, losing to Waukon in the quarterfinals. The TigerHawks return their quarterback and top running back to a team that rushed for 2256 yards last season. The Mustangs last played the TigerHawks in 2020 with the Mustangs winning by the score of 46-34.
The Crestwood Cadets and the Mustang’s game in 2020 was cancelled and now will play a non-district game for the first time since 2015 where the Mustangs defeated the Cadets 28-6. Crestwood is coming off a 7-4 season in 2022 and a playoff appearance where they beat Waukon in the 2nd-round and then lost to Wahlert Catholic in the quarterfinals. The Cadets graduated a ton of talent and will replace their quarterback, top three running backs and top three receivers.
Strengths / Concerns of this year’s team:
“We return a ton of weapons. Guys that can run it and catch it,” said Coach Putz, “However, we return one offensive lineman. It will be important we play well so we can get the ball to our weapons. We will be undersized so those guys will have to play physical for us to have any success.”
Coach Putz adds, “We also have a few kids battling it out at QB and need someone to step up and play well for us. I feel we should be pretty athletic on defense and have a chance to be good on that side of the ball. It will be important we stay healthy as we will have a small senior class.”
Comments on the district race:
“Should be very competitive,” says Putz, “I think West Delaware, Wahlert, and Central Dewitt are all playoff quality teams and could win the district.