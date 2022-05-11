MARION – Monday, May 9, 2022: It was a windy day for golf as the Independence Mustangs boys team traveled down to Marion for the 13 team — WaMaC Super Meet.
The Mustangs would fire a team total of 358, which was only 7 strokes out of 3rd-place but would finish in 7th.
“Obviously the wind was extremely difficult, so inflated scores across the board,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Figured that Solon would be up there as well as Beckman and that if we played well then we could be up there as well.”
As the team scores reflect, Beckman and Solon were at a different level -according to Coach Ruffcorn — and then had a group of teams in the 350-360 area.
Senior Caden Larson ended up finishing 20th overall after the card backs which placed him at 2nd team All-Conference.
“Glad to see that he got the recognition after a very solid career for our golf team,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Kellen Howard just missed receiving 2nd Team. He had some good moments out on the course. Ethan and Alek were the next two scorers for us.”
Individual scores include Caden Larson 87, Kellen Howard 89, Ethan Cahalan 90, Alek Gruber 92, Colin Stoner 103, and Dalton Hoover 105.
Onto Sectionals at Clear Lake on Wednesday
“We will have to play solid to advance through to Districts,” said Ruffcorn, “Clear Lake, Waverly Shell-Rock, Charles City, and Hampton-Dumont will be some teams looking to advance as well.”