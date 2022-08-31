MAQUOKETA – Friday, August 26, 2022: The Independence Mustangs were on the road for the second straight week, but this time took returning All-State quarterback Mitchell Johnson with them, and Johnson’s experience and leadership shined bright, leading the Mustangs to a 44-9 win over the Maquoketa Cardinals.
Independence wasted little time getting on the board when Johnson would connect with junior tight-end, Brady McDonald on a 2-yard score with just a minute and 22 seconds off the clock in the opening quarter.
Maquoketa would get on the board with a field goal at the 2:02 mark of the first, but on the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, newcomer Keelan Hoover – and ex Maquoketa Cardinal – took a handoff and raced 81 yards for a Mustangs touchdown. Mustangs would lead 15-3 after the Trey Weber 2-point conversion.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs would score on their next possession when Johnson hit junior Zach Sidles on a 15-yard strike and with the 2-point conversion, the Mustangs increase their lead to 23-3.
After a Cardinal punt, the Mustangs would take 5 plays to travel the distance of the field, capped off by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Hoover to make the score 31-3 after the 2-point conversion.
Again, the Mustangs defense would force a punt and on the next possession the Mustangs would go 54 yards on 9 plays and Johnson would again hit paydirt with a touchdown pass to Brady McDonald for 13-yards. With the Daniel Bass extra point, the score was 38-3 going into the half.
After a Maquoketa fumble on the Mustangs 12-yard line, Independence would travel 83 yards capped off by an EJ Miller 1-yard touchdown run. Bass’ extra point made it 44-3.
The Mustang put it on cruise control the rest of the way and leave town with an impressive 44-9 win.
Johnson tallied 130 yards in the air, including 4 touchdowns as the Mustangs would run up 460 yards of total offense. Junior Trey Weber carried the ball 17 times for 162 yards and junior Brady McDonald caught 7 passes for 59 yards and two scores.
Other notable stats include sophomore EJ Miller rushing for 38 yards on 5 carries. Sophomore Dylan Eisele rushed 2 times for 4 yards, while sophomore AJ Kitner a 1 carry for 1 yard. Johnson rushed 3 times for 24 yards and McDonald added 20 yards on 1 carry.
On the receiving end, the Mustangs had 6 players catch passes including Sidles with one catch for 15 yards, Keelan Hoover 1 catch for 43 yard and a score, sophomore Brady Kurt with 2 catches for 13 yards, Kitner with 1 catch and sophomore Cameron Roth with a catch for 4 yards.
On defense, sophomore Tate Wood had 5.5 tackles and senior Kolby Sebetka added 5 tackles.
The Mustangs move to 1-1 on the year and will have their first home game on Friday night when they host the Clear Creek Amana Clippers (1-0), who beat Marion 26-0 last week.
