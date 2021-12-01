INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team moves to 1-1 on the season after a 58-33 shellacking of the Charles City Comets on Monday night.
“We felt our defensive intensity set the tone,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Shanna (Kleve) did a great job of shutting down the Ellis girl from Charles City, but Shanna also had great help from the entire team giving a strong presence in the lane.”
Junior Annie Johnson scored a team high 17 points and brought down 15 rebounds, leading the way for the Mustangs as they scored the most points in a game since scoring 49 against South Tama on January 7, 2020. The Mustangs haven’t scored over 50 points in any game since Independence beat Oelwein, 58-48 on December 20, 2018.
The Mustangs did a lot of good things as this young team continues to improve. Independence used balanced scoring and strong rebounding (out-rebounded Comets 47-23) as eight girls got on the score board and Indee made five 3-point shots.
“We had a great night rebounding,” added DeBerg, “we limited Charles City to 8 offensive boards, which was due to great box outs from everyone on the floor.”
Along with Johnson’s 17, sophomore Allison Kleve — getting her first start of her career — drained two 3-pointers and scored 9 points (3 for 4 from the free throw line). Kleve also collected 8 rebounds.
“Allison Kleve gave us a great spark early and often,” said DeBerg.
Senior Madison Michael also had 9 points, including a shot from beyond the arc. Shanna Kleve (senior) added 8 points and made two 3-pointers.
Junior Madyson Ristvedt contributed with 6 points and 7 rebounds, while sophomore guard, Havanna Griffith added 4 points. Junior Bella Ressler dropped in 3 points and sophomore Hanna Snyder had 2 points.
“We were really happy with the bench play from Havanna Griffith, Bella Ressler and Maggie Albert,” said DeBerg, “as well as Makenzie Christian, Hanna Snyder and Keely Cross.”
1 2 3 4 T
Charles City 9 4 12 8 33
Independence 14 17 11 13 58
DeBerg concluded, “We still need to shore up our turnovers and we addressed that at halftime and once again after the game. Everyone contributed in a great way for our win.”
The Independence girls fresh-soph team is now 2-0 with a 31-22 win over Beckman Catholic and a 57-23 win over Charles City.
Independence girls basketball was back at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Maquoketa Cardinals (0-1), who blew an 11-point lead at No. 14-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg last week, losing 57-50. Look for stats and analysis of this game in Saturday’s paper.