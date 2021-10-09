VAN HORNE – The Independence Mustang volleyball team ran into a buzz saw on Thursday night when they traveled to Benton Community for a WaMaC tilt. That buzz saw goes by the name of Alyssa Tegeler.
Tegeler, a 6’1” senior from Benton Community, had 18 kills on the night, and Independence had no answer for her in a 3-0 shutout of the Mustangs.
Benton (19-10) won the first set by a very competitive score of 25-23, and came back to win the second set, 25-21. Benton would take charge of the third set to win it going away, 25-15. The Mustangs held very little leads in this matchup, and it was just one of those nights you acknowledge your opponent and move on.
Senior Elle Greiner had 28 assists. Senior Alexis Hearn led the Mustangs with 9 kills on the night, while sophomore Marie Gorman had 8. Sophomore Allison Kleve added 6, and junior Madyson Ristvedt had 5. Senior Katie Henkes tallied 3.
Senior Samantha Ohrt with a nice defensive game, coming up with 19 digs to lead the Mustangs. Junior Dakota Whitman had 18 digs, while Hearn added 13. Greiner had 11.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Indee 23 21 15 0 0 0
Benton 25 25 25 0 0 3
The Class 3A, No. 14-ranked Mustangs move to 19-9 on the season, and will be in Hampton today (Saturday) for the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Invitational. The Mustangs will meet up with the Ames Little Cyclones (8-15) in the first round at 9:45 a.m.
The Mustangs will travel to Center Point Urbana on Monday for the start of the WaMaC tournament.