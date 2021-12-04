Coach Hugh DeBerg returns for season number two after a 2020-2021 season that saw the girls finish with a 3-19 (2-14 conference) record. A lot of returning talent this year, including 4 starters from last season and a transfer from Hudson who started all 23 games for the Pirates a year ago.
Junior’s Annie Johnson and Madyson Ristvedt will anchor this team after leading the team in scoring last year. Both girls were WaMaC Recognition Award recipients a year ago.
Johnson, a 5’9” forward, averaged 6.7 points per game and was the leading rebounder for the Mustangs with 7.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She improved considerably as the season progressed. Her nose for the ball and determination to rebound will add to her scoring totals in 2021-2022.
Ristvedt is a 5’10” inside presence that has a year of varsity under her belt after leading the Mustangs in scoring as a sophomore. This experience will help her considerably against WaMaC bigs. Ristvedt averaged 8.6 points per game a year ago and brought in 6.2 rebounds a game. Ristvedt’s court presence puts herself in position to be successful and look for her to be a good candidate for an All-WaMaC performer.
Shanna Kleve returns for her senior season. Kleve is a multi-sport athlete who excels in softball, volleyball and tennis. She will be the senior leader for this relatively young, but experienced team. Kleve averaged 3 points per game and brought down 2.5 rebounds per game. Independence has several scoring options this year and this should open up shots for Kleve. Look for Kleve to add some outside shooting for the Mustangs.
Havanna Griffith, a 5’4” guard who is a great ballhandler and distributor of the ball, was asked to do a lot as a freshman last season. Being the main ballhandler, Griffith was asked to bring the ball up court against pressure and that should be alleviated this year opening up more opportunities to score for Griffith. She scored 4 points per game and had 2.3 rebounds per game a year ago.
Also returning for her senior year, Maddie Hunter, a 5’5” guard. Hunter came off the bench most of the season a year ago and will be a big part of the rotation.
Allison Kleve is a 5’8” sophomore that is returning, but also a promising newcomer. She scored 15 varsity points last year, but should see considerably more playing time this season. Allison has a nice shot from the perimeter and will add a nice scoring option for the Mustangs.
Other promising newcomers: Keely Cross-Sr 5’8”, Maggie Albert-Sr 5’6”, Madi Lau-Sr 5’4”, and Bella Ressler-Jr 5’4”.
As mentioned above, Independence got a transfer from Hudson in Madison Michael. Michael is a 5’6” senior guard who was NICL Conference Honorable Mention a year ago, averaging 11.9 points per game and starting all 23 games for Hudson. Michael is a big threat from the perimeter shooting 171 three-pointers and put up 292 shots a year ago and can handle the ball. Michael will be a great addition to this group.
Top teams in WaMaC-West:
Benton & CPU have to be the favorites on the West side.