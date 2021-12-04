INDEPENDENCE – Co-Head Coaches, Matthew Shannon and Garry Anderson lead a young and up-and-coming girls wrestling program here in Independence. They are in year number 3 of girls wrestling at the school and the numbers continue to grow as the popularity of the sport grows.
The Mustangs return three State Qualifiers from a year ago including IWCOA State Champion Rachel Eddy. Eddy compiled a 14-0 record as a sophomore and capped a memorable season with a Fall over Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley) to win the State title at 195 lbs. Eddy is ranked 14th Nationally by USA Wrestling.
Dakota Whitman returns for her junior year after qualifying for the State tournament the past two years. Whitman compiled a 13-9 record in 2020-2021 and finished in the round of 12 the last two seasons at the state tournament.
Chevelle Hookem, junior grappler returns after a State tournament appearance a year ago.
Promising newcomers include two freshman in Clair Carey and Jorgie Wendling. Both girls have junior high wrestling experience.
Two Foreign exchange students trying wrestling this year. Elena Rodriguez (Spain) and Hannah Suender (Germany).
Strengths / Concerns of this year’s team according to Coach Shannon:
Numbers are growing, but we are young. Looking to build confidence throughout the season and have a solid performance at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
Who will be some of the top teams you will face this season?
Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage, Charles City will be at a variety of tournament this year and they always have solid programs.
Assistant coaches: Kenzie Fischels – Assistant Coach, Jon Carey – Assistant Coach