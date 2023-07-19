Independence Girls Basketball Program will be having a Basketball Camp at West School on Aug. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. All skill levels are invited. Girls entering 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades, goes from 6:15PM — 7:25PM. Girls entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades, will follow 7:30PM — 8:45PM. Cost is $15, and you can sign up your 1st night you attend the camp. Please wear clean shoes when entering gym. Questions: Contact Coach Conrad at rgfarms@hotmail.com or text 563-920-6407
