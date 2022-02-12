TAMA – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team finished out their regular season on a high note, traveling down to South Tama (1-20) and coming away with an impressive 57-24 win.
The Mustangs turned a close contested battle into a rout with a flurry in the second quarter to lead the game by 22 at the half.
Junior Annie Johnson tallied another double-double, scoring 14 points and bringing down 10 rebounds. For the second game in a row, junior Bella Ressler had 9 rebounds. Senior Madison Michael was a stat stuffer, scoring 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 13 22 13 9 57
South Tama 6 7 3 8 24
“Some stats that really stood out were the balanced scoring we had Tuesday night as well as Annie once again going for a double/double,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We took 39 free throws on the night, we didn’t convert the number we’d like, but getting to the line as a team 39 times is very impressive.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Shanna Kleve 11 2 1 1
Bella Ressler 4 9 2 0
Madison Michael 9 6 4 6
Annie Johnson 14 10 1 1
Maggie Albert 6 5 0 1
Bella Louvar 8 3 1 5
Hanna Snyder 0 2 0 0
Reaghan Ressler 0 1 1 1
Makenzie Christian 1 1 1 2
Callie Rawlins 4 6 0 0
With the win at South Tama, the Mustangs move to 5-16 at the close of the 21-22 regular season. That is the most wins in a single season since the 15-16 season.
The Mustangs will start postseason play with a trip down to Mount Vernon today. Game starting at 7pm.