MANCHESTER – Friday, February 17, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled to West Delaware to take on the Hawks in the first round of postseason regional play.
The Mustangs were outscored by 9 points in the second quarter and battled to the end but just could not make up the first half deficit, losing to the Hawks by the score of 43-29.
Sophomore Addison Lange led the Mustangs with 13 points.
Mustangs say goodbye to four seniors – Madyson Ristvedt, Marleigh Louvar, Bella Ressler, and Annie Johnson.
Independence ends the season with a 6-16 record. This is the most wins by the girls team since 2015-2016 season.