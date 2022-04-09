INDEPENDENCE – Independence Mustang Girls Basketball Season Highlights:
Twenty-five-point home win over Charles City
Come from behind five-point win at Oelwein
Sweep of South Tama and win at Don Bosco
Team accomplishments:
Most single season varsity wins since 2015-16 (5-17); best combined team field goal percentage since 2015-16; best team free throw percentage since 2015-16; most team assists since 2015-16; most team points scored since 2015-16, and best team point differential since 2015-16.
Honorable Mention All-WaMaC West Conference: Madison Michael and Annie Johnson.
Academic All-WaMaC West Conference: Maggie Albert, Shanna Kleve, Madison Michael, Annie Johnson, Bella Ressler and Madyson Ristvedt.
Academic All-District: Shanna Kleve and Madison Michael
Letter winners: (15)
Senior’s: Maggie Albert, Keely Cross, Shanna Kleve, Madison Michael
Junior’s: Annie Johnson, Bella Ressler, Madyson Ristvedt
Sophomore’s: Makenzie Christian, Havanna Griffith, Allison Kleve, Hannah Snyder
Freshman: Addie Lange, Bella Louvar, Callie Rawlins, Reaghan Ressler
9/10 participants: Ash Gunningham, Olivia Albert, Gracee Cornwell, Katie Johnson, Kadence Zeien
Individual accomplishments: Annie Johnson’s 195 rebounds moved her to # 6 all-time for a single season and Annie’s current total of 354 rebounds has her sitting at # 9 for a career. Annie also led the entire 2021-22 WaMaC Conference in rebounding this season.
The 9/10 team had a season record of 11-9. The girls win total is the most our Independence girls have had at that level in several years. The future looks bright, and we all understand the commitment it will take by the girls this summer to continue to move our basketball program forward.