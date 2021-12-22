INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted WaMaC foe Williamsburg (4-3) on Friday night in the Independence gymnasium.
The Mustangs would fall to the Raiders 63-27.
1 2 3 4 T
W-burg 22 13 22 6 63
Indee 10 7 4 6 27
The Mustangs continue to struggle with turnovers, committing 29 on the night. “For us to become more competitive in the WaMaC, we need to cut down on our turnovers and get back defensively,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We are telegraphing our passes by locking the ball over our head and that’s something we don’t see at practice, but pressing teams can and do bring out bad habits.”
Coach DeBerg was happy with his 1/2-court defense. “When we made Williamsburg run their 1/2 court offense we felt our girls played a very solid weak side and sagging defense,” added Coach DeBerg, “overall we were very pleased with our 1/2 court defense. The plan was to make Williamsburg’s low percent shooters make shots and — give them credit — they had girls step up and make 3’s and shots they normally don’t hit.”
Standout player of the game for the Mustangs goes to senior Shanna Kleve, who Coach DeBerg says is gaining more confidence in her shot. Also, senior Madison Michael was worth a mention from Coach DeBerg as she is becoming more comfortable running the point.
The Mustangs have two good post players in Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson, but struggle to get them the ball in the paint. “We simply need to get Annie and Madison more touches down low offensively,” said DeBerg, “we felt we missed them being open several times.”
Coach DeBerg had high praise for the improvement of freshman, Callie Rawlins, who continues to improve with every game — and that’s a bright spot for the Mustangs.
The fresh-soph girls continue to play well, raising their overall record to 6-1 on the season with a 52-17 win over Williamsburg. Freshman Bella Louvar had 16 points and Callie Rawlins had 15. Addie Lange added 10. The fresh-soph girls will play a very good Solon squad on Tuesday night in Solon.
VARSITY STATS:
Pts Rbd Ast
Allison Kleve 0 2 0
Shanna Kleve 8 0 0
Madison Michael 6 5 2
Madyson Ristvedt 5 7 1
Annie Johnson 2 4 1
Bella Ressler 2 3 0
Callie Rawlins 4 1 0
Maggie Albert 0 1 1
The Mustangs varsity will also be in Solon (4-5) on Tuesday night. Look for the results in Friday’s paper (because of the holiday, your paper will be delivered Friday).