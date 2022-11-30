INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team has a new head coach this season. Rodney Conrad returns as the leader of the program after a few years in Manchester.
Conrad has compiled a 167-133 career record as a head coach and takes over a team that went 5-17 a season ago.
The Mustangs have a lot of returning talent this season as several youngsters got a lot of playing time last year. Only four seniors on this squad and a ton of sophomores with game time experience.
Returning for her senior year, Annie Johnson – Honorable Mention All-Conference her junior year – averaged 7 points per game and brought down 9 rebounds per game.
Senior center Madyson Ristvedt returns after an injury plagued junior year. Ristvedt averaged 6 points per game last season before ending her season after just 12 games.
Marleigh Louvar took a year off from basketball but returns for her senior year and should give the team much needed leadership on the court. Louvar plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor.
Sophomore guard Addie Lange started 6 games last season as a freshman and also plays extremely hard and handles the ball well. Lange averaged 6 points per game last season.
Sophomore Reaghan Ressler saw action in 9 varsity games as a freshman. Reaghan worked hard on her game over the summer and will be in the rotation.
Another sophomore Bella Louvar is great defensively and very quick. Should help the team on the defensive end. Bella saw varsity action in 9 games last year.
Senior Bella Ressler hasn’t played many varsity minutes, but Coach Conrad thinks she can help the team in her final season.
Olivia Albert — like all these sophomore girls – is very quick. Albert is a good communicator on the floor.
Coach Conrad says their strength will be in their quickness. Should give teams fits in the back-court.
“Hopefully each game they learn a little more,” said Coach Conrad, “we can’t take steps backwards, we need to continue to get better. We will be playing some girls that haven’t played many varsity minutes.”
Independence moves to the East Division this season and will compete with Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, and West Delaware. Marion is the team to beat.
Assistant Coaches: Zack Osborne and Mark Geertsma