Indee girls basketball photo 113022
photo courtesy Jill Louvar

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team has a new head coach this season. Rodney Conrad returns as the leader of the program after a few years in Manchester.

Conrad has compiled a 167-133 career record as a head coach and takes over a team that went 5-17 a season ago.

