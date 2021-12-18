Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TIFFIN – 28 turnovers in the first half was too much to overcome as the Mustangs girls basketball team continues to see residual effect of the turnover bug. Clear Creek-Amana’s full court press caused problems for the Mustangs and they would fall 63-32.

The Mustangs went down 28-7 after the first period, but were very competitive in the 2nd quarter, being outscored by only 13-10. They trailed 41-17 at the half.

“We dug a huge hole getting down 12-0,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “and really struggled verse their full court man press. We need less turnovers and more made makeable baskets.”

On a positive note, Coach DeBerg added that CCA (3-4) only had 2 offensive rebounds after the first quarter. They had 6 in their first 2 possessions of the game.

1 2 3 4 T

Indee 7 10 5 10 32

CC-A 28 13 15 7 63

Junior Madyson Ristvedt led the Mustangs in scoring, dropping in 9 points, while junior Annie Johnson had double digit defensive rebounds.

PTS

Allison Kleve 1

Shanna Kleve 4

Madison Michael 0

Madyson Ristvedt 9

Annie Johnson 3

Havanna Griffith 7

Bella Ressler 4

Callie Rawlins 4

The Mustangs drop to 1-5 on the season and were home on Friday night, hosting the Williamsburg Raiders (3-3). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Girls will be at Solon (3-5) on Tuesday, December 21.

