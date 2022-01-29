CENTER POINT – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (12-3).
The high-powered Stormin’ Pointers jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead, taking advantage of 27 Mustangs turnovers, en route to a 67-31 win.
“We once again felt that at times our 1/2 court defense was very good,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “we simply need to limit our opponent to one shot which would make our 1/2 court defense much better. We played with more confidence in the 2nd and 4th quarter.”
Senior Madison Michael scored 3 points on Tuesday night, making this her 500th career varsity point Congratulations to Madison.
The Mustangs have become a lot younger as the season moves on. Junior Madyson Ristvedt is done for the year due to injury, and they also lost starting point guard, sophomore Havanna Griffith, to injury in early December.
1 2 3 4 T
CPU 21 15 20 11 67
Indee 5 10 8 8 31
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
A. Kleve (so) 6 1 0 0 0
S. Kleve (sr) 2 1 1 1 0
M. Michael (sr) 3 1 1 1 0
A. Lange (fr) 5 2 3 0 0
A. Johnson (jr) 5 7 0 0 0
B. Louvar (fr) 3 1 0 1 0
H. Snyder (so) 0 1 0 0 0
R. Ressler (fr) 1 2 1 0 0
B. Ressler (jr) 0 2 0 0 0
M. Christian 0 0 0 1 0
C. Rawlins (fr) 4 1 0 1 1
M. Albert (sr) 2 0 0 1 0
The Mustangs move to 4-13 on the season and hosted the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes (11-6) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
On Tuesday, February 1st, the Mustangs will host the Class 4A, No. 14-ranked Benton Bobcats (15-3).