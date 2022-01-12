VINTON – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Vinton for a WaMaC battle with the Vikettes (8-4).
Vinton-Shellsburg jumped all over the Mustangs early and often and ran away with this one, 65-29.
“We simply seemed to be a step slow the entire 1st half,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We missed some shots we need to make and that’s on me. We must pick up our intensity in games and that needs to take place in practice.”
Give Vinton-Shellsburg credit, they attacked the basket offensively and had 33 shots inside 4 feet. “They executed their offense much better than we defended in the 1/2 court,” added DeBerg.
The Mustangs had 21 turnovers, which is still higher than Coach DeBerg wants, but he feels the team is gaining in that category, which can and will lead to better play.
The Mustangs shot the ball only 38 times for the entire game, and 13 of those were by the post players, which Coach DeBerg is not enough.
“We only had 13 total field goal attempts total by Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson and we simply need to get them more touches down low,” said DeBerg.
Coach DeBerg added that the Mustangs shot 9-30 inside the arch and 0-8 behind it,
“24% doesn’t win games or keep you in games,” added DeBerg, “We will continue to work hard in practice to improve our shooting and intensity.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 4 7 6 12 29
Vinton-Shell 22 23 11 9 65
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S. Kleve (sr) 2 0 0 0 0
M. Michael (sr) 2 3 0 1 0
M. Ristvedt (jr) 8 4 0 2 2
A. Johnson (jr) 6 7 0 1 0
A. Kleve (so) 2 2 0 1 0
K. Cross (sr) 0 2 0 0 0
B. Ressler (jr) 4 0 0 0 0
A. Lange (fr) 2 0 1 1 0
C. Rawlins (fr) 2 1 0 0 0
M. Albert (sr) 1 0 0 0 0
Mustangs drop to 3-8 on the year and were home on Tuesday night hosting the Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Center Point-Urbana (10-1). Friday the girls will be back on the road to Benton (9-3).