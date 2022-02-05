INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team was without Head Coach Hugh DeBerg on Tuesday night as the Mustangs hosted the Class 4A, No. 13-ranked Benton Community Bobcats (16-3).
1 2 3 4 T
Benton 14 22 8 11 55
Indee 6 4 2 8 20
Assistant Coach Zach Osborne stepped in nicely to lead the Mustangs and in the first quarter the Mustangs played solid defense and if it wasn’t for a half court prayer that went in for Benton at the end of the first quarter, the girls would only have trailed by 5.
“Our energy and effort as a team was high and we started out excited to leave it all on the floor for our last home game of the season,” said Coach Osborne, “A strong start ending the first quarter only down 8 on the efforts of good team defense and rebounding not giving Benton any second chance opportunities.”
A rough second quarter saw the Mustangs give up 22 points to the Bobcats and this close game got away from them as they trailed 36-10 at the half.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to sustain our attack and Benton ended up pulling away,” said Osborne, “It was nice to have the efforts from not only the upper classman but also from the lower classman, giving us good minutes and seeing them working together.”
The Mustangs were led in scoring by senior Madison Michael with 5 points.
The Mustangs struggled from the free throw line, going 5 of 13. “We want to improve this stat as we head into our next two practices,” concluded Coach Osborne, “looking to make some good improvements before traveling to Williamsburg Friday.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
A. Kleve(so) 3 1 0 2 0
S. Kleve(sr) 2 1 1 2 0
B. Ressler(jr) 0 3 0 0 0
M. Michael(sr) 5 5 2 0 0
A. Johnson(jr) 4 7 1 1 0
B. Louvar(fr) 1 1 1 0 0
H. Snyder(so) 0 1 0 0 0
R. Ressler(fr) 3 3 0 1 0
M. Christian 0 0 0 0 1
C. Rawlins(fr) 2 1 0 0 0
M. Albert(sr) 0 0 0 0 0
The Mustangs drop to 4-15 on the year and will travel to Williamsburg (10-8) on Friday. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls will finish their regular season next Tuesday when they travel to South Tama (1-18).