SOLON – The Independence Mustangs girls golf team headed to Solon on Tuesday for another chilly triangular at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course.
Senior Brynn Bonefas was top finisher for the Mustangs firing a 47, which was only 5 strokes off medalist Meg Berkland of Clear Creek Amana who shot a 42. Runner-Up: Taylor Dee (Solon) 42.
Team Results:
Solon 184
Clear Creek-Amana 190
Independence 246
Other individual results:
Mackenzie Good (sr) 54, Annie Johnson (jr) 70, Sydney Schroeder(so) 75, Katie Finnegan (so) 79, Megan Maki (so) 82
JV Team Results:
Solon 201
Clear Creek-Amana 250
Independence 285
JV Individual Results:
Olivia Maurer (so) 65, Alexa Rosburg (so) 72, Avery Fischels (jr) 72, Reese Ridenour (so) 73, Caitlyn Hoglan (jr) 75, Rumor Ridenour (so) 78, Carlie Kilby (so) 81
The Mustangs girls team were back in action on Friday night when they hosted Vinton-Shellsburg. Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be at Tara Hills in Van Horne on Monday. Look for these matchups in Wednesday’s paper.