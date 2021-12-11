WAVERLY – 26 teams were on hand for the Go-Hawks Girls Invite wrestling tournament on Tuesday, December 7th. Independence entered nine girls.
Independence Mustang’s No. 1-ranked (195) Rachel Eddy took the gold at 195 pounds with 3 wins, including a 6-0 decision in the finals. Eddy never surrendered a point in the tournament, winning 7-0 in the quarterfinals, winning by Fall (26 seconds) in the semifinals, and the 6-0 win in the finals.
Go-Hawk Girls Invite Results for Independence
Girls 106
Sarah Greiner’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jillian Worthen (Union, LaPorte City) won by fall over Sarah Greiner (Independence) (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 1 — Sarah Greiner (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Delaney Youngblut (Wapsie Valley) won by fall over Sarah Greiner (Independence) (Fall 3:51)
Ella Kennett’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Lilly Chensvold (Tripoli) won by fall over Ella Kennett (Independence) (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 1 — Abigail Doyle (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by major decision over Ella Kennett (Independence) (Maj 17-7)
Girls 120A
Kaleigh Block’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Kaleigh Block (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Addie Isaacson (Crestwood, Cresco) won by fall over Kaleigh Block (Independence) (Fall 2:57)
Cons. Round 2 — Rylee Shonka (Sumner-Fredericksburg) won by fall over Kaleigh Block (Independence) (Fall 1:59)
Girls 120B
Riley Rouse’s place is 6th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Riley Rouse (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Abigail Schlader (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) (Fall 3:31)
Cons. Round 2 — Riley Rouse (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Riley Rouse (Independence) won by fall over Marissa Manzano (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match — Cameryn Judisch (Sumner-Fredericksburg) won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) (Fall 2:44)
Girls 126A
Jorgie Wendling’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Corinna Timm (Decorah) won by fall over Jorgie Wendling (Independence) (Fall 5:25)
Cons. Round 1 — Jorgie Wendling (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Destiny Krum (East Buchanan) won by fall over Jorgie Wendling (Independence) (Fall 1:23)
Girls 126B
Claire Carey’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Claire Carey (Independence) won by fall over Addy Appelhans (Anamosa) (Fall 4:42)
Quarterfinal — Claire Carey (Independence) won by decision over Alex Wright (Charles City) (Dec 11-4)
Semifinal — Odessa Nibbelink (Crestwood, Cresco) won by fall over Claire Carey (Independence) (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match — Paige Trainor (Sumner-Fredericksburg) won by decision over Claire Carey (Independence) (Dec 1-0)
Girls 132A
Dakota Whitman’s place is 8th and has scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by decision over Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City) (Dec 5-3)
Quarterfinal — Lilly Luft (Charles City) won by major decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Maj 9-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by fall over Sydney Muller (Osage) (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Semi — Tierney Perkins (Crestwood, Cresco) won by decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match — Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) won by fall over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Fall 2:59)
Girls 132B
Hannah Suender’s place is 8th and has scored 1.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg) won by fall over Hannah Suender (Independence) (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Round 1 — Isabella Hamilton (Boone) won by decision over Hannah Suender (Independence) (Dec 12-5)
7th Place Match — Ella Hertz (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Hannah Suender (Independence) (Dec 4-1)
Girls 195
Rachel Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by decision over Rori Cook (Boone) (Dec 7-0)
Semifinal — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Addison Schenker (Osage) (Fall 0:26)
1st Place Match — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by decision over Riley Wilson (Decorah) (Dec 6-0)