INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team played host to Marion and stayed perfect with a 5-4 win.
The Mustangs have started strong this season in the limited opportunities they have had due to cold and windy weather. The Mustangs are now 3-0 on the season.
“The meet was close, and we were happy to come away with another win,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “Our goal is to improve every day and learn from our previous match experiences.”
Coach Morkel pointed out that there is always room for improvement as the team (as a whole) had too many unforced errors.
The singles matches had some well-played points on both sides of the net and the Mustangs won four of the six singles matches. #1 Shanna Kleve was an 8-5 winner, while #4 Keely Post won 8-4. #5 Brooklyn Williamson – 8-3, and # 6 Marie Gorman – 8-6.
#2 singles player, Taryn Nolting lost a very hard-fought battle 9-8 (Tie Break 10-8), and #3 Addi Bailey lost 0-8.
In doubles play #3 Keely Post/Lauren Hamilton were 8-4 winners while #1 Kleve/Nolting dropped a 3-8 match. The #2 doubles position of Bailey/Williamson lost a close 6-8 decision.
“We will try hard to improve on the results of tonight and play with more match consistency,” added Coach Morkel.
Independence 5 Marion 4
Singles:
#1 Indee. Shana Kleve defeated Marion Natalie Hartman 8-5.
#2 Taryn Nolting lost Marion Gracie Goad 8-9 TB- (8-10).
#3 Addi Bailey lost Marion Kadia Cole 0-8.
#4 Keely Post defeated Michaela Goad 8-4.
#5 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Alyssa Janssen 8-3.
#6 Marie Gorman defeated Tasha Greene 8-6.
Doubles:
#1 S. Kleve/T. Nolting lost Marion G. Goad/Hartman 3-8.
#2 A. Bailey/B. Williamson lost Marion Cole/M. Goad 6-8.
#3 K. Post/Lauren Hamilton defeated Marion Jassen/ T. Green 8-4
The Mustangs traveled to Maquoketa on Thursday and were back home against South Tama on Friday. Look for these matches in next Wednesday’s paper.
