INDEPENDENCE – It was a cold and rainy night on Tuesday night in Independence and the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team wasted no time dismantling the Cardinals of Maquoketa and getting out of the frigid cold.
The Mustangs scored early and often and by halftime this game was over, and the girls came away with an 11-0 win, moving to 2-0 on the season.
“Great effort and our commitment to controlling the game worked for us with 59.8% possession for the game,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “Particularly pleased with the passing efficiency and linking through the thirds.”
Score line:
Easten Miller- 4 goals
Mackenzie Wilson- 2 goals
Libby Webb- 1 goal
Addison Lange- 1 goal
Olivia Albert- 1 goal
Brooke Eddy- 1 goal
Breanna Dolan- 1 goal
Coach Conaway added that the “Beast mode players of the game” is the entire D-squad allowing zero shots on goal.
The Girls traveled to Vinton-Shellsburg (3-0) on Friday night. They will be back at home hosting the Decorah Vikings (1-0) on Monday night. Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.